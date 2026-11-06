Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender Process: Here's Why Today Is A Very Important Date

With the future of the BBC's Doctor Who still to be determined, here's why today is a very important date in the overall Tender process.

Article Summary November 6 is a pivotal Doctor Who tender process date, as the BBC notifies which bids made the shortlist.

Shortlisted Doctor Who tenderers now receive secondary information and an invite to the BBC briefing on November 13.

The latest Doctor Who tender timeline points to final submissions in December, interviews in January, and a March decision.

With Russell T. Davies, Peter Capaldi, Jed Mercurio, and BBC budget talk swirling, leaks could follow the shortlist.

From ex-Showrunner Russell T. Davies sharing his Season 3 plans and predicting a Summer 2027 production start and Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) revealing that he was asked to join some tenders on the creative side, to rumblings that Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Invasion: Earth, Bodyguard, Cardiac Arrest) was attached to more than one tender and ongoing BBC financial concerns (and much more), there's been quite a bit going on in and around the Doctor Who Universe as the BBC's tender process rolls on. But now, it's time to turn our attention back to the process itself because today, November 6th, is a very important day.

Two weeks after the deadline for tender submissions (according to the BBC's tender submission materials), "All eligible tenderers are notified of the shortlisting outcome." Basically, those who did and didn't make the cut are notified, with those who did make it to the next round being given "Secondary Information (further production information)" and an invitation to a Tender briefing on November 13th, which will outline "the requirements of the tender and clarifications before ITT responses." It will be interesting to see if we get any leaks about who submitted and didn't make the cut, along with some details on what they were pitching. Here's a rundown of the remainder of the tender calendar, as of today:

2. Tender Eligibility and short editorial proposal

November 6th, 2026: Shortlisted tenderers notified (shortlist) – All eligible tenderers are notified of the shortlisting outcome. Shortlisted Tenderers issued with Secondary Information (further production information) and invited to a Tender briefing.

3. Briefing

November 13th, 2026: Tender briefing with the shortlisted Tenderers – Briefing outlining the requirements of the tender and clarifications before ITT responses.

4. Tender submission

Early December 2026 : Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers

: Tender submissions close 1400hrs – ITT responses returned by the shortlisted Tenderers Early January 2027: Shortlisted Tenderers issued any relevant areas of focus in advance of interviews

5. Interviews

Mid January 2027 : Distribution conversations

: Distribution conversations End January 2027: Tenderer interviews

6. Award decision, contract signed, announcement

March 2027: Award decision finalized and contract signed. Notification to unsuccessful Tenderers and announcement of the successful Tenderer.

In addition, further clarifications and documentation may be necessary, including a further shortlist, second interviews, best and final offers, and other requests.

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