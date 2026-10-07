Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender Update: "Line of Duty" Showrunner & More Pitching

"Line of Duty" showrunner Jed Mercurio's production company is reportedly among those who submitted pitches for the BBC's Doctor Who tender.

Article Summary Doctor Who tender leaks are starting, with Deadline reporting key bidders and early details on the BBC search.

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s HTM reportedly pitched for Doctor Who, with Mercurio attached as an EP.

World Productions is also said to be in the Doctor Who race, leading ITV Studios’ push for the contract.

STV Studios and Screen Scotland reportedly want to bring Doctor Who production to Scotland as bidding heats up.

Shortly after the deadline for the BBC's Doctor Who tender invite hit, we wrote about when the leaks/"source-reporting" about the process would start to hit. Well, it seems today would be that day. Deadline Hollywood offered a rundown of what they've heard from sources about who's pitching, along with some very interesting details about who's attached.

Hat Trick Mercurio (HTM): Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Invasion: Earth, Bodyguard, Cardiac Arrest) and Jimmy Mulville's Hat Trick Mercurio (HTM) has reportedly submitted a pitch, with Mercurio attached as an executive producer (though HTM did not comment on the report). Speaking of Line of Duty…

World Productions: World Productions is said to have also submitted a pitch, and is "effectively spearheading ITV Studios' efforts to land the contract (with World Productions declining to comment).

STV Studios: The production house behind Blue Lights and Criminal Record is said to be teaming with Screen Scotland to pitch – and move the production to Scotland (Peter Capaldi would be proud).

Last month, BBC Studios scripted boss Jamie Hall offered an update on the status of their efforts to be the stewards of the next Doctor Who revival. Noting "we've probably got one, potentially two companies," Hall would be "100%" happy if more than one entered the race. But before any pitches were submitted, Hall revealed that he was "very open" about what pitching for Doctor Who would entail, adding that it is "quite an onerous undertaking and costs quite a bit of money." Hall explained, "I have to make sure that it doesn't become a distraction from the day job." As for his vision for the show, should the tender process go BBC Studios' way, Hall would like to bring things back to the days of David Tennant and Matt Smith. "It feels to me that there is an opportunity to get back to what the core offering was in that time. It will be off-screen for two or three years, and that gives the audience a great chance to have a break, then rediscover, while also bringing a new audience," Hall said.

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