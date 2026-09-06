Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Tender: Who Says Bleeding Cool TV Isn't Ready to Pitch?

Everyone. Literally, everyone. But our Doctor Who pitch would include Felicia Day & Wil Wheaton, Pokémon, Billie Piper, and... The Gatekeeper!

With the BBC expected to cry "Havoc" and let slip the dogs of war (translation: officially release the Doctor Who tender so the pitch process for a new production/creative team can get underway) sometime between when you're reading this and the end of the year, the team here at Bleeding Cool TV has made the decision to go public on an important matter before the mainstream entertainment media leaks it. We're strongly considering pitching for Doctor Who (assuming there isn't an application fee – money's kinda tight, so that could be a deal breaker). In line with what the head of Wonder Productions said when asked about the possibility of the company pitching (good luck, Simon!), we can't go into too many details because we don't have the specs on what the BBC is looking for. But unlike our potential distinguished competition, we're feeling confident in our plans to share just a few bites of what we're cooking up with you (in reality, we're having a little fun while also making a point about something unattractive toxicity out there that might make some interested companies feel squeamish):

Bleeding Cool TV Proposes a Multi-Faceted, Community Approach to Funding: At the time that the deal is signed, Bleeding Cool TV will have a certified check made payable to the BBC for $167.17 [NOTE TO BOSSES: I may need a $167.17 advance on my check soon]. From there, we're looking to reach out to Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton to spearhead a Kickstarter campaign to fund a ten-episode season. We're not sure if you're familiar with what they did with "The Guild" revival, but if they can bring even half of their magic to this? "Disney+, Shmisney Plus," am I right? Also, though riskier, we're examining the feasibility of funding a second ten-episode season by charging it to six credit cards, then transferring the balances to six new cards to keep interest rates from skyrocketing.

Bleeding Cool TV Isn't Afraid to Address the "Billie Piper" Factor: As cool as it would be to have Piper's Rose Tyler be the Sixteenth Doctor, that's not how we see it going down. As we see it, that's actually Rose Tyler, pulled into this moment by our Big Bad to deliver the message that would serve as the springboard for the show's revival. Our Big Bad has a message for Rose: the Doctor no longer deserves the legacy that they have, with their recent travels through time and space proving to be a mockery of who they once were. As his punishment, our Big Bad strips away the Doctor's entire legacy up to that moment, casting them into a new existence where their past has been rebooted – and simplified. But before you think you know where this is going…

With pieces of their previous existence still in their mind, this "new" Doctor must learn to navigate a universe not quite like the one they once knew. Meanwhile, our Big Bad will be "testing" the Doctor to see if they're worthy of eventually having his legacy restored. But even as the Doctor continues to prove themselves, the big truth is revealed: our Big Bad is none other than… THE GATEKEEPER! We're talking the biggest of the big bads ever in "The Whoniverse": a being so powerful it gives atomic wedgies to Omega and shoves The Rani in a locker just for daring to look at it in one of its eyes. And The Gatekeeper will never be happy because it will never find anything that the Doctor does to be on par with what came before. Knowing they can never win, the Doctor continues with the test – secretly looking for the key to taking down The Gatekeeper and to prove that the Doctor has always been great.

Bleeding Cool TV Believes That Even "Hate Viewing" Means Viewing: Of course, an overarching storyline like that might make a few of the older fans feel seen – and not in a good way. Let's face it: you can't make everyone happy. But you can possibly profit from all of that unnecessary hate. That's why we're proposing Doctor Who WTF?, a Doctor Who aftershow for people who hate anything new, hosted by people who hate anything new. We're thinking two editions: "Classic" and "Paul McGann-Jodie Whittaker." Our thinking is that if you give some folks a shared space to rant, facilitated by those who "feel their pain," that's a great way to convince them to watch/stream legally. Kinda like how a cult works. Because even "hate views" count, so why not drop some "Psyops" into the equation?

Bleeding Cool TV Has "Doctor Who" Marketing in Mind: It's been established that there's a very good chance that the Doctor had a whole lot more lives than we know about. Well, if there's one thing that Pokémon has taught us, with more than 1000 Pokémon in play, it is that you can never have too much of a good thing – if people are willing to pay for it. If we up the number of Doctors, then we're looking at a whole lot of new Sonic Screwdrivers. And who doesn't want to make sure that their 60+ Sonic Screwdriver collection is complete? Gotta catch 'em all!

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