Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: The Clock Strikes "Thirteen O'Clock" for The Doctor & Rose

The Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler return in Big Finish's Doctor Who audio drama adventure, The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Thirteen O’Clock.

Article Summary Doctor Who returns to Big Finish as Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose star in Thirteen O’Clock.

Rose’s bond with the Doctor is tested when old ally Saffron Windrose reappears, now a seasoned monster hunter.

A terrifying new force hits the Powell Estate, raising the stakes in a Doctor Who adventure tied to Rose’s home turf.

Robert Valentine’s Doctor Who audio drama earns praise from Eccleston and Piper for its high stakes and sharp character tension.

Finding yourself drifting through time and space, wondering what the future has in store for the BBC's Doctor Who? Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper's Rose Tyler are back to save the day once again in Big Finish and writer Robert Valentine's The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Thirteen O'Clock. Rose Tyler has been traveling with the Doctor for a while now and has become quite comfortable in her friendship with the Time Lord. But that's about to be put to the test when the Doctor is reunited with his old friend Saffron Windrose (Indigo Griffiths).

The Doctor last encountered Saffron three years ago, when they fought a demonic creature together in the audio episode Station to Station. Now, Saffron's grown up into an experienced monster hunter. And, with a terrifying force unleashed on the Powell Estate, those skills will come in useful! Joining Eccleston, Piper, and Griffiths for the audio drama are Olivier Award winner Sophie Thompson as the sinister Mrs Crook, regular Doctor Who monster actor Dan Starkey as Cabbie/Mr Grim, and Will Chitty as Milton.

"The adventures centring on the Powell Estate has been a great concept for the first part of our series – it ups the emotional stakes for Rose, which brings everything up. I thought it's a brilliant stroke, because of course it's so associated with those first episodes of the Ninth Doctor. I think this is a brilliant script and would have worked so well on the television. The stakes are very high," Eccleston shared about the audio adventure. Piper added, "The interaction between Rose and Saffron is pretty chilly at first. Rose is really territorial over the Doctor and has that kind of reaction to anyone that claims him in any way, which is kind of petulant and stupid but also quite sweet. They both really care about the Doctor and they've got their own troubled histories, and that's used against them."

DOCTOR WHO – THE NINTH DOCTOR ADVENTURES: THIRTEEN O'CLOCK

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Thirteen O'Clock is now available to purchase for just £9.99 (download to own) or £11.99 (download to own + collector's edition CD). Please note: the collector's edition CD is strictly limited to 1,500 copies and will not be re-pressed.

Duration: 75 minutes

Released: 29 June 2026, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Director: Helen Goldwyn

Producer: Matt Fitton

Script Editor: Matt Fitton

Senior Producer: John Ainsworth

Written by: Robert Valentine

Executive Producers: Nicholas Briggs, Jason Haigh-Ellery

PRICING (PER EPISODE)

Pre-order: £9.99 (download to own) £11.99 (download to own + collector's edition CD) from www.bigfinish.com

General release: £10.99 (download to own) £12.99 (download to own + collector's edition CD)

PRICING (12-RELEASE BUNDLE)

Pre-order: £102 (download to own) from www.bigfinish.com

General release: £114 (download to own)

PRICING (3-RELEASE BUNDLES)

Pre-order: £27 (download to own) £33 (download to own + collector's edition CD) from www.bigfinish.com

General release: £30 (download to own) £36 (download to own + collector's edition CD)

All the above prices (including pre-order and multibuy bundle discounts) are fixed for a limited time only and guaranteed no later than 31 August 2026.

Please note that Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mailing out of the collector's edition CDs will be delayed, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

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