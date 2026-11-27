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Doctor Who, The Rockford Files, Einstein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Einstein, The Rockford Files, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads with Billie Piper revealing why she exited after two seasons, offering fresh insight into her departure.

Einstein gets a teaser trailer from CBS, previewing the new Matthew Gray Gubler and Stephanie Fumero-led series.

The Rockford Files serves up a first-look trailer, while Dexter: Resurrection and Yellowjackets get late-night previews.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Dog Show, AEW Dynamite, and more round out another packed TV dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Yellowjackets, Einstein, AEW Dynamite, Elsbeth, The Rockford Files, Sonnental, National Dog Show, The Hunting Wives, Blade Runner 2099, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 27th, 2026:

Our Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E05: "Out of the Past"

Yellowjackets: Here's Your Late-Night S04E02: "Human Interest" Preview

Reggie Dinkins: Robinson Talks Reggie-Jerry Rivalry, BKN99, The Boys

Einstein Teaser Trailer: CBS Previews Gubler & Fumero-Starring Series

AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Review: Ospreay Raises the Stakes

The JLo Show Preview: Spend Thanksgiving Night with Jennifer Lopez

Dropout Brings Vic Michaelis' Very Important People Back For Season 4

Elsbeth Season 4: December 10th's "Birder Most Foul" Images Released

The Rockford Files First-Look Trailer: Justice Served on The Rocks

Sonnental: HBO Max Previews "Dark" Creators' New Mystery-Thriller

National Dog Show Names Black and Tan Coonhound "Rocker" Best In Show

The Hunting Wives: Glenn on Season 2 Upping the Ante, Co-Stars & More

Blade Runner 2099: Needham, Gribben, Abold Discuss Yeoh-Schafer & More

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Why Mamdani Was Right & You're Wrong

2026 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Canine Competition at Its Best

Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left After 2 Seasons

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rewinds Back to 2025: Our Preview

ABC/FCC, South Park & Macy's Parade Delayed: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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