Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut Hits Theaters in November

In honor of Doctor Who Day, "The Satan Pit" Extended Movie Cut hits theaters on November 23rd. Here's what you need to know to check it out.

Article Summary Doctor Who returns to theaters on November 23rd for Doctor Who Day with The Satan Pit Extended Cut event.

The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit are re-edited into a movie-length Doctor Who cinematic presentation.

This Doctor Who theatrical cut restores deleted scenes and adds extended footage previously only seen on DVD.

Tickets go on sale September 25th, with an exclusive James Strong interview included in the Doctor Who screening.

Fathom Entertainment has teamed with CinemaLive and the BBC Studios for a special presentation on "Doctor Who Day," as the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) return for The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut. This will take two episodes, "The Impossible Planet" and "The Satan Pit," and mesh them into a re-edited, movie-length, cinematic cut. This will include deleted scenes previously only available on DVD, giving the two-part adventure a new breath of life that really brings out the horror while introducing the Ood to its iconic lore. The screening will also feature an exclusive interview with director and producer James Strong, as he reflects on making this iconic piece of modern Doctor Who. Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, September 25th, with the film running at select theaters on November 23rd.

Relive Doctor Who In Theaters with The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut

Starring Tennant as the Doctor and Piper as Rose Tyler, the story sees the TARDIS land on Sanctuary Base 6, a remote outpost on a planet orbiting a black hole. As the base crew uncovers something ancient beneath the surface, the Doctor and Rose are pulled into one of their darkest and most unforgettable adventures, facing the terrifying Ood and an evil older than time itself: the Beast. "Doctor Who Day" takes place annually on November 23, marking the anniversary of the first ever episode of Doctor Who, which aired on the BBC in 1963. Each year, fans around the world come together to celebrate the series, its characters, stories, and enduring legacy.

"Part of what makes Doctor Who so extraordinary is that there is always more to discover. Even with a story as loved as The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, we're able to offer fans something they haven't experienced before, with previously deleted scenes restored into the adventure and never-before-seen extended footage included in this special cinema cut," said Natasha Spence, Global Events Director, BBC Studios. "Doctor Who Day is the perfect moment to celebrate that sense of discovery with fans. We're delighted to be working with CinemaLive again to bring this unforgettable Tenth Doctor and Rose story to the big screen, and to give audiences the chance to experience it together in cinemas for the first time."

"Following the incredible reaction from fans in UK & Irish cinemas to last year's Doctor Who season finale, we're thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios again and expanding the scope of this very special Doctor Who Day cinema event so that Whovians from the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand can also come together and join in this big screen celebration," said John Travers, Head of Acquisitions & Distribution, CinemaLive.

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