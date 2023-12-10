Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: The Text Exchange That Started It All; Gatwa Wanted Wonka

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa shared the text exchange that would eventually lead him to the Fifteenth Doctor - and he also wanted Willy Wonka.

Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" introduces Millie Gibson's Ruby and mythical goblins.

Previously, Doctor Who Magazine confirmed new cast members, including Jonathan Groff and Indira Varma.

Theme music by Murray Gold and Segun Akinola performed by BBC National Orchestra adds excitement.

For Doctor Who fans, the next stop is December 25th. That's when the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will kick off a new series of adventures that we're sure will lead to another 60 years of franchise success. For Gatwa, the journey that led to his debut in the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring 60th-anniversary episode "The Giggle" began when news of his casting was first announced back in May 2022. Of course, the behind-the-scenes dealings were in play well before that – and now, Gatwa is giving us a look at a portion of a text conversation with his agents when he first expressed to them his interest in playing the Doctor (as well as Willy Wonka):

"The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

