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Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Best Medicine, The Walking Dead Universe, Tracker, Marshals, Lanterns, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with Tom Baker and Jodie Whittaker weighing in on the next Doctor.

The Walking Dead Universe, Tracker, Marshals, and Lanterns headline a packed roundup of TV news, previews, and updates.

Best Medicine, Ted Lasso, Animal Control, CIA, NCIS: New York, and Crystal Lake all score fresh coverage today.

Scrubs, Star Trek, SNL, 60 Minutes, and AEW WrestleDream join a fast-moving Doctor Who-packed daily TV dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Best Medicine, Ted Lasso, The Walking Dead, Tracker, Animal Control, Marshals, 60 Minutes, CIA, Lanterns, NCIS: New York, Crystal Lake, Scrubs, Star Trek & William Shatner, Doctor Who, AEW WrestleDream, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 19th, 2026:

Star Wars: Taika Waititi Confirms His Film Has Been "Put On Ice"

SNL Host Inde Navarrette's Obsession? A "Super Fun" Halloween Show

Best Medicine S02E05: "Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow" Images & Overview

Ted Lasso: No Season 5 Decision Yet; Sudeikis "Would Like to" Continue

The Walking Dead: So, Should We Get Our Hopes Up About January 7th?

Tracker Season 4 E03: "Original Parts" Preview: Colter Heads to Texas

Animal Control S05E03: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" Preview: Undercover Frank

Marshals S02E03: "Falling Sky" Preview: Broken Rock Tensions Grow

60 Minutes Spotlighting Trump's Efforts to Subvert Midterm Elections

CIA: What's Up with October 26th's S02E04: "Black Tie Optional"?

Lanterns: Josh Brolin Has Nothing But "Love" for Kyle Chandler, Show

NCIS: New York: An Early Look at October 27th's S01E04: "Homecoming"

Crystal Lake Showrunner on "Friday the 13th" Snake Sequence Redemption

Scrubs S02E05: My Best Friend's Birthday Preview: Turk's On a Mission

Star Trek: Shatner on Franchise's Timelessness, Connecting with Youth

Doctor Who: Tom Baker to The Next Doctor: "Be Yourself and Then Some"

Doctor Who: Next Doctor "Can Be Whoever in Whatever Moment": Whittaker

SNL UK/SNL, AEW WrestleDream, NCIS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

AEW WrestleDream: Clockwork Carnage Too Good in Disastrous Debut

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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