Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Tom Baker to The Next Doctor: "Be Yourself and Then Some"

Doctor Who icon Tom Baker (Fourth Doctor) had some sage advice for the next Doctor for when the show gets back up and running from tender.

Article Summary Doctor Who legend Tom Baker offers some advice to the next Doctor: be yourself, then bring something extra.

Baker says playing Doctor Who is magical, praising the Time Lord’s Gallifrey roots, wit, and humanity.

As BBC puts Doctor Who out to tender, Baker sees big potential for a bold new era and fresh creative vision.

Tom Baker also praised Ncuti Gatwa, calling him a handsome young man and urging a generous, instinctive approach.

Earlier today, we took a look at what Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor) had to share about the BBC putting Doctor Who out to tender, and how it's a great opportunity for the new production/creative team to take the long-running show in some bold directions. Well, never let it be said that we're ones to pass up what a previous Doctor has to say about the current state of affairs and what the future holds for the show – especially when it's the icon, Tom Baker (Fourth Doctor).

Speaking with Radio Times, Baker was asked if he had any advice for whoever the next lead might be (assuming it's not Billie Piper). "Well, I'm not going to tell them how to do it. That would give the game away, wouldn't it? Ha ha! Just be yourself. Be yourself and then some. You're the Doctor," Baker shared. "And there's nothing more magical than playing someone not human, who is from Gallifrey, in the constellation of Kasterborous, with two hearts, a sonic screwdriver, and relying on their own wits," he continued. "The character of the Doctor is the best of Humanity, wrapped into one being, commenting on Humanity, all whilst eating jelly babies!"

Doctor Who: Baker's Advice for "Handsome Young Man" Ncuti Gatwa

When shown an image of Ncuti Gatwa for a piece for Radio Times magazine in November 2023, Baker shared, "Oh! Is this the next Doctor Who? A handsome young man! Marvelous cheekbones. These things are important as you get near to death." When asked if there was anything Gatwa should know going into the official start of their run, the longest-running Doctor added, "Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play Doctor Who. It's better to know nothing. And to be good-natured. The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don't have to be driving it all the time."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!