Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: UK Broadcasters Must Protect "Creative Autonomy": BBC

As the Doctor Who tender process rolls on, the BBC's Rhodri Talfan Davies addressed the topic of UK broadcasters and "creative autonomy."

Article Summary Doctor Who’s tender process is reportedly down to 4-6 companies as the BBC weighs the show’s next revival era.

BBC’s Rhodri Talfan Davies warned UK broadcasters must protect creative autonomy instead of ceding key choices abroad.

Davies said the UK must keep speaking to itself on its own terms, even as Doctor Who chases global scale and reach.

With BBC savings targets rising into the hundreds of millions, Doctor Who’s future budget and production model loom large.

Earlier this month, BBC Deputy Director General Rhodri Talfan Davies offered a heads-up that the multimedia company is currently "looking at options for the next stage of savings" totaling around £300 million ($400 million). Though no announcements were expected before the Christmas season, Davies warned that the BBC was on the clock: the "lion's share" of the savings must be in place before the multimedia company's current charter expires in 2027/2028. Earlier this year, it was announced that the BBC was looking to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$662 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's overall savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). BBC Director General Matt Brittin would notify staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions would be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years. With Doctor Who inching closer to the finish line in the tender process (with the shortlist reportedly down to 4-6 companies), the BBC's financial future is more important than ever when considering what the show's revival will look like.

During the discussions about what's next for Doctor Who, the issue of whether the show needs a streaming production partner has been a hot topic. Some fans viewed the now-ended deal with Disney as a move that saw the show give up too much of its British identity. Others are having a tough time imagining Doctor Who moving forward without a budget that at least keeps the show visually competitive with other shows, especially after 60+ years. The issue of UK broadcasters losing their "creative autonomy" was a topic addressed by Davies at the British Screen Forum Conference in London, with the BBC executive asking, "Why are so many of the creative choices that impact audiences being taken on the West Coast of the United States?"

"I worry about the UK's own voice," Davies shared. "I think about my own childhood and how that was dominated by UK storytelling and a sense of place and all those things. We have to be careful and thoughtful about how the UK can continue to speak to itself on its own terms." One of the ways Davies believes that the BBC and other UK broadcasters can regain their sense of creative identity is by reaching out to younger viewers earlier and more effectively (including more active social media engagement and improved short-form content). Of course, the tough question remains. How do you hold onto "local" identity while attempting to take a franchise onto the world stage?

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