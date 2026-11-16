Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Unseen for 20+ Years, BBC Releases "The Satan Pit" Prequel

Ahead of the "Doctor Who Day" premiere of The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut, the BBC released the rarely-seen prequel "minisode" on YouTube.

Article Summary BBC has released the rarely seen Doctor Who The Satan Pit prequel minisode on YouTube ahead of Doctor Who Day.

The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut reunites David Tennant and Billie Piper in a new cinematic edit for theaters.

The special combines The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, adding deleted DVD scenes and extended footage.

Fans can also watch a behind-the-scenes look at the Beast of Krop Tor before VFX completed the Doctor Who villain.

In case you hadn't heard, Fathom Entertainment, CinemaLive, and BBC Studios teamed up for something very special this "Doctor Who Day." The Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) return for "The Satan Pit" Extended Movie Cut. This means that "The Impossible Planet" and "The Satan Pit" have been re-edited into a movie-length, cinematic cut. This will include deleted scenes previously available only on DVD, as well as an exclusive interview with director and producer James Strong, who reflects on his time on modern Doctor Who. To get fans psyched, the BBC released the prequel to "The Satan Pit" that hasn't been seen in over 20 years – a prequel that finds the Ood making their presence known big-time.

Starring Tennant as the Doctor and Piper as Rose Tyler, the story sees the TARDIS landing on Sanctuary Base 6, a remote outpost on a planet orbiting a black hole. As the base crew uncovers something ancient beneath the surface, the Doctor and Rose are pulled into one of their darkest and most unforgettable adventures, facing the terrifying Ood and an evil older than time itself: the Beast. Here's a look at the prequel to "The Satan Pit" that was released on Monday:

In this previously released look behind the scenes, viewers are given a chance to check out what the Beast of Krop Tor looked like before the production team brought the terrifying character to VFX life:

"Part of what makes Doctor Who so extraordinary is that there is always more to discover. Even with a story as loved as The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, we're able to offer fans something they haven't experienced before, with previously deleted scenes restored into the adventure and never-before-seen extended footage included in this special cinema cut," shared Natasha Spence, Global Events Director, BBC Studios, when news of the special event first broke. "Doctor Who Day is the perfect moment to celebrate that sense of discovery with fans. We're delighted to be working with CinemaLive again to bring this unforgettable Tenth Doctor and Rose story to the big screen, and to give audiences the chance to experience it together in cinemas for the first time."

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