Posted in: BBC, Collectibles, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Want to Own a Piece of The TARDIS? Here's How You Can

Interested in owning a piece of the TARDIS? The BBC's Doctor Who is offering a very unique first come, first served opportunity on Wednesday.

Article Summary Doctor Who and Propstore are offering fans a rare chance to buy an original TARDIS roundel from the BBC series.

The Doctor Who collectible comes from the TARDIS set used by David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.

Sales begin Wednesday, October 21, at 1 pm BST on a first come, first served basis through the official Propstore site.

The roundel hails from the striking TARDIS interior unveiled in The Star Beast during Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary era.

While anything and everything related to the BBC, the tender process, and what the future may hold has been the biggest priority in our Doctor Who coverage, it's nice when a cool distraction comes along. For example, being able to share with all of you that you have a chance this Wednesday to actually own a piece of the TARDIS seems pretty important. The long-running BBC show and Propstore, an auction house specializing in film and television memorabilia, are teaming up to give fans a chance to own one of the last remaining roundels from the TARDIS set used by David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. We're not sure how many might be available or anything like that, so we would strongly suggest checking out the website for more information. As for the what, when, where, why, and how of it all, we have the teaser, dates, times, and basic details waiting for you below:

Here's a look at the teaser that was released on the show's official BBC social media accounts, with the limited number of roundels available to purchase on Wednesday, October 21st, beginning at 1 pm BST/8 am EST/5 am PDT on the Propstore website (first come, first served):

When "The Star Beast" officially dropped on BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ in November 2023, fans finally got a chance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and returning stars David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble). In an episode filled with action, adventure, intrigue & big reveals, viewers were treated to their first full look at the new interior of the TARDIS – and let's just say that it lives up to the hype and then some – with the words "massive" and "majestic" coming to mind.

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