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Doctor Who, WWE SummerSlam, GOT Goes Live & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, The Rookie, Reacher, Game of Thrones: The Mad King, Booster Gold, SNL, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Steven Moffat’s reality check for future producers.

WWE SummerSlam dominates the lineup, from CM Punk and Liv Morgan to Brock Lesnar, Gunther, and returns.

TV and streaming updates include Reacher Season 4, The Rookie, NCIS: New York, SNL, and Stuart.

More genre buzz spans Game of Thrones: The Mad King, Booster Gold, It: Welcome to Derry, and MLW.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, It: Welcome to Derry, The Rookie/Pokémon, NCIS: New York, The Guild, Reacher, Game of Thrones: The Mad King, Booster Gold, High Potential, FIFA, SNL, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 2nd, 2026:

My Adventures with Superman S03E08: "It's Reigning (Super)Men" Preview

Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam Night One

CM Punk Retains WWE Title as Randy Orton Returns at SummerSlam

It: Welcome to Derry EP on Season 2: "Derry Is a Graveyard Almost"

The Bella Twins Betray Paige At WWE SummerSlam 2026

Gunther Re-Retires Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One

The Rookie: Eric Winter Got an Education in Pokémon Cards This Weekend

Liv Morgan Retains at WWE SummerSlam Night One

NCIS: New York Stars LL Cool J & Scott Caan Offer BTS Look at Spinoff

Svengoolie Teams with Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter TONIGHT on MeTV!

MLW Fusion Preview: Can Kojima Get It Done & Dethrone Killer Kross?

The Guild: Felicia Day on The Puppy Roll 3, "Stuart" Aftershow & More

Reacher: Prime Video Previews Season 4 in New August 2026 Trailer

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group Portrait, Play Details Released

WWE SmackDown Review: Nick Aldis Puts Gunther in His Place

Booster Gold Creator Dan Jurgens Puts It All Into Proper Perspective

Will ABC Have "Super" High Potential, The Rookie & Will Trent Plans?

WWE SummerSlam Preview: Your Complete Night One Viewing Guide

UEFA Has Message for FIFA President Gianni Infantino: You Gotta Go

Saturday Night Live Season 52 Ticket Lottery Is Now Open: Details

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Lorre on Kaley Cuoco's Ep. 2 Return

Doctor Who Tender: Steven Moffat's Reality Check for Future Producers

Booster Gold, Alien: Earth & Lanterns/Sinestro: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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