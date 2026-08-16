Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: new york post, opinion, taylor sheridan

Does The New York Post Know Who Taylor Sheridan Is? We Have Our Doubts

Either The New York Post doesn't know who Taylor Sheridan is, or it doesn't think much of Harrison Ford, Zoe Saldaña, and many others.

Having lived in or near NYC for most of my life, I have a certain "opinion" about The New York Post (NYP). When it comes to gossip about famous people doing horrible things, or famous people dying or taken to rehab, or famous people shit-talking their co-stars during production, the NYP would be a big source for me. But when it comes to any important local, state, national, or international news, I would rather take my chances with the guy on the subway platform screaming about the end of the world or the Uber driver who is fairly certain that all of mankind's achievements were staged by the government. Most of the time, I either laugh it off or respond with disgust and then roll on with my day. But when a TV-related fuck-up this egregious comes to light, I can't let it slide. Because my feeling is that if you're going to work up a profile of Taylor Sheridan, you should… probably know about his career?

We're going to hope that NYP writer Sara Nathan wasn't the one who made the call on the headline or what went out on social media, because Nathan's own article actually takes a steaming dump on the entire premise of this: "How Taylor Sheridan built a $1B TV empire, without needing Hollywood, A-listers or Emmys." Umm… which "Taylor Sheridan" are they talking about? I mean, it's about a 10-15-second Google search to see that's nonsense. Maybe they were talking about Taylor Sheridan, the Australian musician? Just trying to throw Nathan and the NYP a lifeline here. In case anyone needs a reminder, here's just a sample of the very Hollywood, very A-list names that joined the "Sheridanverse" on the television/streaming side of things:

"Yellowstone": Kevin Costner

"Mayor of Kingstown": Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco

"1923": Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

"Tulsa King": Sylvester Stallone

"Lioness": Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman

"Landman": Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm

"The Madison": Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell

"Dutton Ranch": Ed Harris and Annette Bening

"Frisco King": Samuel L. Jackson

Thankfully, it didn't take long for the piece to get community-noted on social media – here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!