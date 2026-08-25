Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton – An American Icon: CBS News Special Set for Tonight

Tonight, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King and CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil will present the special Dolly Parton - An American Icon.

Earlier today, the heartbreaking news hit that global icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 80. Tonight on CBS and Paramount+ (from 10-11 pm ET/PT), CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, and a team of CBS News journalists will celebrate Parton's life and mark the passing of the pop culture great during A CBS News Special: Dolly Parton – An American Icon. King and Dokoupil will be joined in New York by Anthony Mason, CBS News' senior culture and senior national correspondent. CBS News will also have a correspondent on location at Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Here's a look at the official overview that was released, with a 2024 interview with CBS Mornings waiting for you above.

DOLLY PARTON – AN AMERICAN ICON will share new reports on the artist, whose work spans music, television, film and books, and pull from CBS News' vast archives of interviews with Parton – including a 2009 60 MINUTES interview with Morley Safer, a 2023 CBS News "Person-To-Person" interview with Norah O'Donnell and interviews with Dokoupil and Mason – and feature additional commentary from country music's biggest stars and those who knew her best.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact," read the statement from Parton's family, with Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, posting a video message announcing her passing.

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