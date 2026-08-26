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Dolly Parton, Warner Bros Animation & Lanterns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, NCIS, Dolly Parton, RJ Decker, 30 Rock, The Gilded Age, Robocop, Sweetpea, Heated Rivalry & more!

Article Summary Dolly Parton leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, from a CBS News special to her surprising Buffy the Vampire Slayer legacy.

Seth MacFarlane and Sarah Michelle Gellar spotlight Dolly Parton’s impact, tying The Orville and Buffy into today’s lineup.

Beyond Dolly Parton, today’s roundup hits Lanterns, NCIS, Warner Bros Animation, 30 Rock, The Gilded Age and more.

Also on deck: Robocop casting news, Only Murders in the Building updates, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 and Sweetpea.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns & Always Sunny, NCIS, Warner Bros Animation, Dolly Parton: Buffy & The Orville, RJ Decker, 30 Rock, The Gilded Age, The Rookie, Robocop, OMitB, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Sweetpea, Heated Rivalry, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 26th, 2026:

The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Lanterns: Paddy's Pub in The DCU? Is Charlie Kelly a Green Lantern?

NCIS Showrunner Offers Details on Tony's Return Backstory & More

Adult Swim/Robot Chicken: Clay Has a Big Problem with Brock Samson

ESPN Won't Renew WWE Deal… Or Maybe They Will; Who Knows?

Warner Bros Animation Head Sam Register Departing as Contract Expires

Dolly Parton – An American Icon: CBS News Special Set for Tonight

RJ Decker: Scott Speedman Series Gets New Season 2 Teaser, Images

Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Show Producer Dolly Parton

30 Rock Cast Reuniting for 20th Anniversary Special Event Celebration

How Dolly Parton Helped Make Buffy the Vampire Slayer a Reality

WWE Raw Review: Royce Keys and OTM Wreck the Main Event

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Tickets Go On Sale, New Trailer And Posters

The Varnell Hill Show Trailer: Paramount+ Previews "Martin" Spinoff

The Gilded Age Returns November 1st; Official Season 4 Teaser Released

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Lionsgate TV

Robocop: Dan Stevens Reportedly Tapped to Lead Streaming Series

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Set For December, Gets New Name

James Gunn Justifies DC Studios Slate With DC Comics' Disparate Titles

Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson: Could They Be "Brothers"?

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Trailer, New Images Released

Sweetpea Season 2: Ella Purnell-Starring Series Gets Official Teaser

Heated Rivalry: Daniel Diemer & Shaheen Jafargholi Join Season 2 Cast

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Co-Hosting Official MCU Recap Podcast

Scrubs: Braff, Chalke & Faison Share Series Guest Star "Mt. Rushmore"

Lanterns: Fillion Sees Guy Gardner As "Thread Being" in DCU "Quilt"

Lanterns, Black Mirror, Sheriff Country & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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