Donald Trump Just Can't Quit Joe Rogan? Podcast Invite On The Way?

Reports are that Donald Trump still wants a sit-down with Joe Rogan - which we could see happening because why not at this point... right?

We're not sure what it is about Joe Rogan, but Donald Trump reportedly just can't get enough of the eighth funniest person on NewsRadio. According to The Daily Beast, based on sources alleged to be Trump advisers, Trump's been wanting a piece of Rogan's podcast audience for some time – no matter what Rogan does to give him the vibe that he's just not that into him. Earlier this year on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan shared that "the morons had a king" in the impeached ex-reality show host – not exactly a ringing endorsement. And speaking of endorsements, you would think it would've hurt Rogan even more when he expressed leaning towards Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for POTUS, believing he would be a "good president."

In fact, it was as recent as earlier this month when Rogan reaffirmed not being the biggest Trump fan. "I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him," Rogan explained – while also revealing that he's turned down requests by Trump's folks in the past. But it was that handshake with Rogan during a recent Las Vegas UFC event hitting social media that reportedly got Trump salivating for a sit-down with Rogan. "The mere discussion of Donald Trump on a blockbuster podcast like Joe Rogan builds a remarkable audience. Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last—it would be an incredible audience, "an adviser shared with The Daily Beast.

But would Rogan really do it? Sure! Why? Because if you're willing to give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. airtime, then your "standards" aren't exactly what you would call "sacred" and "etched in stone." With the Joe Rogan Experience podcast averaging approximately 11 million listeners, that's a huge fanbase for Trump and his ilk to potentially tap into. "The president listens to Rogan. I don't think the president takes Rogan's criticism personally, and really, in the end, Donald Trump would listen to a non-politician with some mild criticism more than a politician that kisses his ass," another adviser added. For Rogan, he could expect huge, potentially podcast record-breaking numbers from it – putting him in a stronger positioning stance when contract time rolls up once again. Now, if only Trump could get Rogan to return his call or his text – maybe send back that note from study hall during fifth period PE, maybe?

