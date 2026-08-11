Posted in: TV | Tagged: Doomsweepers

Doomsweepers: New Animated Horror Comedy Drops First Trailer

Doomsweepers, an all-new animated horror comedy show from the mind of Sarah Harper, has released its first preview trailer.

Article Summary Doomsweepers has unveiled its first trailer, teasing a new animated horror comedy from Monkie Kid director Sarah Harper.

The series follows janitors battling monsters and cleaning up chaos after a disaster erupts at a top-secret facility.

Flying Bark and Lightfold bring Doomsweepers to life with a bold 2D style and clear '90s and '00s cartoon energy.

No release date or platform has been announced yet, but Doomsweepers already promises action, laughs, and horror.

Australian-based animation studio Flying Bark, along with creator-focused studio Lightfold, has launched the first trailer for their upcoming animated series, Doomsweepers. This is an all-new comedic horror series from the mind of Sarah Harper, the series director for Monkie Kid. The series centers on a group of janitors tasked with fighting off and cleaning up after an incident at a top-secret facility where everything that could go wrong has. It's up to them to clean house in multiple ways as a fighting group unafraid of monsters or a much-needed mopping.

Who's Gonna Clean Up After Every Catastrophe?

The series clearly draws on a number of '90s and '00s cartoon shows, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles influence shining through. The animation style also shines through as it comes from the same team that worked on projects such as Netflix's Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Paramount's Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, and Shaun Tan's Tales from Outer Suburbia. Enjoy the trailer while we wait for more details on the official launch date and platform.

What to Know About Doomsweepers…

When a deadly outbreak occurs at a super-secret (and totally not shady) tech facility, it's up to a team of adorably dumb janitors—Levi, Stephanie, Nicky, and Dogmeat, aka "The Doomsweepers"—to do what they do best: clean up the mess! Set in a mysterious research facility, Doomsweepers follows a team of misfit janitors who go from cleaning the staff room one day to saving the world the next, and in doing so, they unravel the facility's best-kept dark secret. The candy-colored art direction brings a unique, vibrant energy to the show, providing a visual point of difference from traditional dark, dystopian, apocalyptic content.

From the animation team behind Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lego Monkie Kid, Doomsweepers is an action-packed, 2D-animated "zom-com" series featuring cults, eldritch horrors, laughs, cries, and a "bring down the establishment" vibe that big, corrupt corporations love to hate.

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