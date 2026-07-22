Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Audible, dracula

Dracula: Bailey, Purnell, Wood & More Set for Audible Reimagining

Audible previewed its audio drama reimagining of Dracula, with Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more.

Article Summary Audible’s Dracula audio drama recruits Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

This Dracula reimagining launches in multiple languages, with English, French, Italian, and Spanish editions first.

The new take centers Mina Murray’s hunt for Dracula, reframing Bram Stoker’s horror as a psychological thriller.

Mary Lambert directs the English Dracula adaptation for Audible, debuting October 1 with Robyn Ahern adapting.

Audible Originals is tapping big names for its audio drama adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic Dracula, with productions in multiple languages, including English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Fronting the English-language production are Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton), as Count Dracula, Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets) as Mina, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus, Daddy Issues), Louis Partridge (Elona Holmes, House of Guiness) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr. Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs. Westenra, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce) as Professor Van Helsing. Here's a look at the cast during the recording session:

Audible's Dracula: What We Know So Far…

When her fiancé vanishes in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries, and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves, only to discover he's already hunting her. When Mina's closest friend Lucy succumbs to his thrall, the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing is summoned to wage war on this unfathomable threat. But it is Mina, with her intellect, her resolve, her gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, who may hold the key to stopping this ancient predator — if he hasn't already found his way inside her mind.

Dracula will release in English, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Latin American Spanish on October 1st, with the German release slated for February 9th, 2027, and the Brazilian Portuguese version slated for sometime in 2027. The English version will be directed by Mary Lambert (2019's Pet Sematary) in her audiobook debut and adapted by Robyn Ahern.

"This is what Audible does best: crafting immersive audio experiences that transport listeners into the heart of the story," said Aurelie de Troyer, international head of Audible content. "When Dracula whispers in your ear, when you hear his footsteps in the dark but see no reflection, that's when you understand why we're the home for this story. Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula's core, with the battle between Mina and Dracula as the heart of it all." For more, including information on international casts, you can check out the full report here.

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