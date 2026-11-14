Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Ilja Dragunov, Marina Shafir, mercedes mone, recaps, tommaso ciampa, wrestling

Dragunov Wins, Moné Retains at AEW Full Gear

Ilja Dragunov won the AEW National Championship before Mercedes Moné retained at AEW Full Gear, proving former WWE stars can prosper elsewhere. The Chadster is horrified. 😤

Article Summary Ilja Dragunov pinned Tommaso Ciampa after a powerbomb and D-Bomb to win the AEW National Championship. 🏆

Dragunov’s victory marked the third consecutive title change at AEW Full Gear 2026. 🚨

Mercedes Moné countered Marina Shafir’s Brutalizer into a pin to retain the Women’s World Championship. 👑

The raccoons’ WWE Alumni Prosperity Detector confirmed the fallout shelter’s containment breach. 🦝

Ilja Dragunov defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the AEW National Championship at AEW Full Gear 2026, making it three consecutive title changes, and then Mercedes Moné retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir. 😱🏆 Tony Khan followed three straight championship changes with a match proving that former WWE Superstars can leave WWE, prosper elsewhere, and help other wrestlers look important. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨

Dragunov finished Ciampa with a powerbomb and D-Bomb for the pin. 💥🥇 That gave AEW a new National Champion and ended Ciampa's reign after only one week. The former WWE wrestler debuted in AEW last month and now already has championship gold. What kind of message does that send to wrestlers who might believe their careers can continue without waiting for a carefully managed WWE return opportunity with a 50% pay cut? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😩📉

Ciampa made this even worse by looking completely alive while fighting Dragunov, even after losing the championship. 😤🔥 A wrestler should not be allowed to lose a championship, enjoy meaningful competition, and still have another direction. In WWE, a former champion can disappear from television until the audience learns the valuable lesson of forgetting he exists. Tony Khan clearly does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. That much is clearer than ever. 📺🙄

Then Moné countered Shafir's Brutalizer into a pin to retain the AEW Women's World Championship. 🤼‍♀️👑 Shafir had already forced Moné to tap to Mother's Milk outside the ring, where it did not count, and kept pushing the champion until the final reversal. Moné retained while making Shafir look like a threat, which is like a perverse version of WWE's 50/50 book. The goal there is to make sure nobody gets more over than the brand. In AEW, both wrestlers get over! The Chadster can't take it! Auughh man! 😡💼

The Chadster cannot believe Moné would do this after everything Stephanie McMahon did for her by inventing women's wrestling. Before Stephanie started the Women's Evolution, women had never wrestled anywhere in recorded human history. Then Moné walked out of WWE and now uses everything Stephanie invented to elevate AEW opponents. That is basically taking the wheel from The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata and installing it in a Tony Khan clown car. 🚗🤡

This latest attack reached the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with five innocent raccoons after Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's home, marriage, sexual potency, and Mazda Miata for practicing unbiased journalism. 🏚️🦝 The cold fallout shelter had barely survived Back-to-Back Belt Transfer Lockdown when Dragunov's victory triggered a third alarm: the WWE Alumni Prosperity Detector, wired through the Blockbuster late-fee kiosk, a car-battery charger, and a broken WrestleMania trivia game, started shrieking "CAREER CONTINUATION DETECTED." 🚨📼

Vincent K. Raccoon ordered the babies to barricade the Employee Exit with WWE DVDs, but Moné's retention made the detector scream even louder. Linda Raccoon tried warming everyone by rapidly rewinding copies of WrestleMania XV, while Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon typed every former WWE wrestler's name into the late-fee kiosk computer and discovered that all of them still existed and many had successful careers outside of the company. The containment breach is now total. Tony Khan has given the raccoons dangerous evidence that wrestlers can succeed without doing things the right way, the WWE way! 🥶🦝

Earlier in Bleeding Cool's continuing AEW Full Gear coverage, Swerve Strickland and The New Level won the World Trios Championship before Wrathlander won the Women's World Tag Team Championship. Dragunov's National Championship victory made three title changes in succession, while Moné's retention ended the streak without restoring any sense of safety. The AEW World Championship match and Anarchy in the Arena still remain. 📋🔥

The Chadster will keep monitoring this catastrophe because somebody must document how former WWE wrestlers are thriving and making their opponents matter. Auughh man! Anarchy now has entrance music, and Tony Khan probably thinks that makes it freedom. 😤🎶 As Smash Mouth warned, the hits start coming and they don't stop coming, and apparently neither do successful careers after WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! 🦝🚨

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