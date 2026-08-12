Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20, TTRPG

Dropout Announces Dimension 20: Toylight Premiering September 16

Dropout has confirmed the next season of Dimension 20 will happen on September 16, as Toylight takes place in a dying child's imagination.

Article Summary Dropout confirms Dimension 20: Toylight premieres September 16, kicking off a six-episode weekly Wednesday event.

Dimension 20: Toylight follows a band of toys battling to protect the last spark of a dying child’s imagination.

Brennan Lee Mulligan returns to lead Dropout’s Intrepid Heroes through a dark, emotional, boundary-pushing campaign.

Dropout’s latest Dimension 20 season promises a bold actual play story that blends fantasy, stakes, and heart.

Dropout has announced the latest season of Dimension 20 is on the way this Fall, as we got our first glimpse of Dimension 20: Toylight. Yet again breaking the boundaries of what an actual play story can be, this season's story takes place within the mind of a dying child, as the war to keep his imagination alive rages on from within. The usual gang of players, led by GM Brennan Lee Mulligan, will take on this all-new adventure across six episodes, with the first to kick off on September 16 on the comedy streaming platform, and a new episode happening every Wednesday thereafter. We have a few new details about the season for you below, along with a ton of photos and the trailer to check out, as this season appears to be one for the ages.

The Fight For Imagination To Stay Alive Takes Place in Dimension 20: Toylight

The new season, Toylight, will star Dimension 20's main cast of players, fondly known as the Intrepid Heroes, and premiere on September 16 on the platform. The season consists of six episodes that will debut weekly on Wednesdays. Dimension 20: Toylight follows a band of toys as they rise up to defend the enchanted Toylight, the last flicker of a dying child's imagination. Dimension 20: Toylight cast is led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, and stars Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson.

About Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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