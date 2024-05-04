Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: dropout, Thousandaires

Dropout Announces New Original Series Thousandaires

Dropout has another new exclusive original series on the way to their platform with the reveal of Thousandaires this week.

Dropout revealed their latest exclusive series coming to the comedy streaming platform this Summer, as they debuted the trailer for Thousandaires. The shorthand to the premise is that a group of comedians are given a thousand dollars in cash, which they must spend on their friends and their wildest dreams. By the looks of the trailer, which you can check out above, it looks like the company went out of its way to get a ton of their current talent and writers together in groups of five to get the most out of the show with some of the wackiest and insane ideas they could come up with. Well, with a budget of $1k per person. There are a number of interesting choices, including a time machine, pro wrestling, a music competition, a goth makeover, what appears to be a money machine for people to collect all the money, and more. We're not sure how many episodes it will have, but the series will debut on the platform on May 31, 2024.

Thousandaires

Thousandaires, where groups of friends gather for each episode and are given $1,000 each to spend on whatever they'd like that will best entertain viewers, each other, and that episode's host. The series will feature a variety of entertainers from the comedy space, with a different host each episode. Thousandaires will premiere its six-episode season on May 31st on the Dropout platform, with episodes being released bi-weekly on Fridays. Hosts of each episode will be Jacquis Neal, Jessica Ross, Oscar Montoya, Ryan Creamer, Erika Ishii, and Siobhan Thompson, respectively. No one – including the host – knows what the others have spent their money on. At the end of each episode, the host will determine who spent their money the best and reward them with a prize worth $1000.

