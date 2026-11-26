Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Very Important People, Vic Michaelis

Dropout Brings Vic Michaelis' Very Important People Back For Season 4

Dropout's Very Important People is returning for a fourth season, as Vic Michaelis sits down to interview a new lineup of unique characters.

Article Summary Very Important People returns to Dropout for Season 4, with Vic Michaelis interviewing a new lineup of bizarre characters.

Very Important People Season 4 premieres December 10 on Dropout, with 15 episodes rolling out every other week through June 24.

The improv series turns comedians into wild new personas, then has Vic Michaelis interview them completely in character.

Season 4 guests include Ben Schwartz, Bob The Drag Queen, Bobby Moynihan, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Lisa Gilroy.

Dropout released a new trailer announcing that the Vic Michaelis interview show Very Important People has been brought back for a fourth season. In case you're unfamiliar with the show, this is a totally improved interview show where they bring in guests, dress them up in weird costumes, and have them create a character on the spot to be interviewed by Vic herself. The show has been gaining popularity with each season, with some characters even being discussed and referenced in pop culture and podcasts. Based on the trailer alone, this season looks like it will have its fair share of messed up interviews. We have more details here, as the season debuts on the streaming platform on December 10.

A New Season of Very Important People Starts on December 10

Hosted by comedian Vic Michaelis, Very Important People features improv comedians who undergo an elaborate makeover by a talented team of makeup artists, transforming them into entirely new and unexpected characters. Once their transformations are complete, the comedians create a character on the spot and are interviewed by Michaelis, who plays a host also named Vic Michaelis. The fourth season will premiere Thursday, December 10th, with 15 episodes releasing biweekly on Dropout until June 24th. Guests this season include Ben Schwartz, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, Lou Wilson, Bob The Drag Queen, Lisa Gilroy, Rekha Shankar, Skye Townsend, Zeke Nicholson, Bobby Moynihan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Anna Garcia, Ele Woods, Oscar Montoya, Tien Tran, and Brennan Lee Mulligan.

What You Need to Know About Dropout…

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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