Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Make Some Noise

Dropout Officially Releases Make Some Noise – Season 5 Trailer

Dropout has released the official Season 5 trailer for Make Some Noise, as the comedy improv game show will return on October 5

Article Summary Dropout has officially unveiled the Make Some Noise Season 5 trailer, confirming the improv comedy hit returns October 5.

Hosted by Sam Reich, Make Some Noise pits three performers against wild prompts in a race to win the Golden Ear.

Season 5 promises fresh chaos with returning favorites and new comedic pairings from Dropout’s deep talent bench.

Make Some Noise Season 5 will roll out 15 episodes biweekly, continuing one of Dropout’s most popular series.

After offering up a slight teaser for the show a few weeks ago, Dropout officially released the Season 5 trailer for Make Some Noise this week. The comedy streaming service has brought the show back once again, serving as one of the most popular programs on the platform, as every episode features three improv performers from their lengthy roster of talent and friends of the program, "competing" against each other by doing their best performance based on prompts given to them. All in an effort to be awarded the Golden Ear, which, if you pair it with the Silver Tongue and the Iron Lung, you'll unlock one of the rooms in the Hidden Temple.

The lineup they have this year looks absolutely promising with familiar groups, as well as new pairings that will surely bring some added insanity to the show. You can check out the trailer and images here, as the latest season will make its official debut on October 5.

The Ruckus Returns: Make Come Noise – Season 5 Debuts on October 5

Hosted by Sam Reich, the series features comedians and improvisers competing in a series of short-form improv challenges, bringing outrageous prompts and scenarios to life on the spot. Season five will premiere on Monday, October 5th, with 15 episodes releasing biweekly on Dropout. Guests this season include Ben Schwartz, Lisa Gilroy, Jeremy Culhane, Vic Michaelis, Paul F. Tompkins, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Jacob Wysocki, Ally Beardsley, Zac Oyama, Josh Ruben, Anna Garcia, Lou Wilson, Siobhan Thompson, Demi Adejuyigbe, Kurt Maloney, and Kimia Behpoornia, among others.

About Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy, producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

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