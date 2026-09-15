Posted in: Comedy Central, TV, YouTube | Tagged: drunk history

Drunk History Is Back: Episode 1 Spotlights Madonna & MTV's VMAs

Drunk History: "Madonna Breaks Out at the VMAs" spotlights Madonna's (Meghan Trainor) performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards.

Article Summary Drunk History returns after seven years, with Comedy Central reviving the Emmy-winning series for three YouTube shorts.

Episode 1, Madonna Breaks Out at the VMAs, revisits Madonna’s iconic debut at the first MTV Video Music Awards.

Marisha Ray narrates as Meghan Trainor plays Madonna, delivering Drunk History’s trademark mix of booze and reenactment.

The new Drunk History lineup also teases episodes on Frances Perkins and the quirky quest to build the biggest twine ball.

Earlier this month, the news dropped that Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner's comedy history series Drunk History would be returning, seven years after wrapping up its run following six seasons and two specials. Comedy Central is bringing back the Emmy Award-winning series for three brand-new short-form episodes for YouTube. For those of you new to the game, the series pairs unscripted, inebriated storytellers with historical reenactments. The result? History's most monumental moments are spun into comedic gold. Kicking off on Comedy Central's YouTube channel today, the premiere episode has gone live, with Marisha Ray explaining the importance of Madonna's (Meghan Trainor) legendary first performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards.

Staying true to its signature blend of hilarious storytelling and reenactments, the series revisits unforgettable moments from history and pop culture. Featured stories include Madonna's first performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most iconic intersections of music, celebrity, and live television; Frances Perkins, the woman who was the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal; and two men's lifelong battle to make the world's largest ball of twine. Now, here's a look at "Madonna Breaks Out at the VMAs":

"I'm so excited to be back making Drunk History again! We have a lot of catching up to do," Waters shared when the news was first announced. The upcoming three episodes also include Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Mae Whitman, Weird Al" Yankovic, and more. In addition, Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt, and Marisha Ray serve as narrators.

Originally premiering in 2013, Drunk History earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special" and receiving 17 nominations, and became known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances, and surprisingly educational takes on history. Make sure to keep up to date on social media by following Drunk History on Instagram and Facebook, and Comedy Central on YouTube and TikTok.

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