Posted in: Comedy Central, TV, YouTube | Tagged: drunk history

Drunk History Sets 3-Episode Return, Moves to Comedy Central YouTube

Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner's Drunk History returns for new episodes and premieres on Comedy Central's YouTube channel on September 15th.

Article Summary Drunk History returns seven years after its finale with three new short-form episodes premiering on Comedy Central YouTube.

The revived Drunk History launches September 15 with Madonna’s first MTV VMAs performance, starring Meghan Trainor.

Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner bring back the hit format of drunk storytelling paired with wild historical reenactments.

New Drunk History episodes also tackle Frances Perkins and the epic quest to create the world’s largest ball of twine.

Seven years after Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner's comedy-history series wrapped up its run after six seasons and two specials, Comedy Central is bringing back the Emmy Award-winning Drunk History for three brand-new short-form episodes – and they're heading to YouTube. For those of you new to the game, the series pairs unscripted, inebriated storytellers with historical reenactments. The result? History's most monumental moments are spun into comedic gold. Kicking off on Comedy Central's YouTube channel, beginning Tuesday, September 15th, the premiere episode spotlights Madonna's legendary first performance at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, with Meghan Trainor as Madonna.

"I'm so excited to be back making Drunk History again! We have a lot of catching up to do," Waters shared when the news was first announced. The upcoming three episodes also include Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Mae Whitman, Weird Al" Yankovic, and more. In addition, Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt, and Marisha Ray serve as narrators.

Staying true to its signature blend of hilarious storytelling and reenactments, the series revisits unforgettable moments from history and pop culture. Featured stories include Madonna's first performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, one of the most iconic intersections of music, celebrity, and live television; Frances Perkins, the woman who was the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal; and two men's lifelong battle to make the world's largest ball of twine.

"We are thrilled that Drunk History is back," noted Ari Pearce, EVP, Head of Comedy Central Original Content. "These new episodes reflect our heritage as both the home of iconic comedy franchises and a premier launchpad for comedic talent. As we continue to expand our reach across platforms, Drunk History is a great example of how we're delivering Comedy Central to fans in new ways."

Originally premiering in 2013, Drunk History earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special" and receiving 17 nominations, and became known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances, and surprisingly educational takes on history. Make sure to keep up to date on social media by following Drunk History on Instagram and Facebook, and Comedy Central on YouTube and TikTok.

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