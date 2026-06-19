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Druski/BET Awards, Doctor Who, The Ark & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Druski/BET, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, The Ark, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, House of the Dragon & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Shark Week 2026, Druski/BET Awards, AHS, TWD: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, Knicks-Law & Order: SVU, The Traitors: New Blood, The Ark, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, House of the Dragon, Felicia Day, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 19th, 2026:

Shark Week 2026 Goes K-Pop with Ken Jeong and REI AMI & Much More

Druski & Chris Rock's BET Awards Promo Will Definitely Get Attention

American Horror Story: Kathy Bates on AHS 13 Filming, Jessica Lange

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Poster: Negan & Maggie Run This Town

AEW Dynamite Review: MJF Buys Team, Loses Soul, But Wins Main Event

The Vampire Lestat Performs "Long Face" Live; "Toledo" Playlist

X-Men '97 Season 2 Profile Teaser Spotlights Scott Summers/Cyclops

Knicks-Law & Order: SVU Crossover: Brunson, Hargitay Celebrate Big Win

Fallout Season 3: Jacinto, Mortimer & McKenzie Set for Recurring Roles

The Traitors: New Blood: NBC's All-Civilian Season Set for Sept. 17th

The Ark Season 3 Official Trailer: A New Home, A New Beginning

Rick and Morty S09E05 Early Preview: Jerry's Got a Job Interview?!?

Yes, Law & Order: SVU Star Hargitay Was on Knicks Star Brunson's Float

Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Actually "Brothers"?

Doctor Who Star Matt Smith on Show's Future: "The Doctor Never Dies"

House of the Dragon Season 3 Sneak Peek, S03E01 Images Released

New Doctor Who Team "Should Be Talking to The Fans More": Jo Martin

Doctor Who/BBC, The Pitt, Prison Break & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Capture: Grainger on Carey's Evolution, Technology, AI & More

The Westies Trailer Previews MGM+'s J.K. Simmons-Starring Series

New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade Guide: Here's How to Watch!

The Events at Unity Farm Set for Series From Batman: Caped Crusader EP

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: At This Point, Who ISN'T Leaving?

The Guild Creator Felicia Day on Reunion Movie, Autonomy, Cast & More

Bob's Burgers Star Dan Mintz on Show's Success, Comedy Special & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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