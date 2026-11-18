Posted in: Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Deep Space Nine, star trek

DS9: Paramount Reportedly Considered Having Worf Replace Sisko: Dorn

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Michael Dorn on whether he feels Worf saved the show, and reports that Paramount considered replacing Sisko.

Article Summary Michael Dorn says DS9 may not have reached seven seasons without Worf, though he admits the history is debated.

Dorn reveals Paramount reportedly floated replacing Avery Brooks’ Sisko with Worf before rejecting the idea.

DS9 gave Worf deeper stories than TNG, from Klingon politics to his marriage with Jadzia Dax.

Dorn also reflects on Captain Worf hopes, with Picard finally confirming his promotion and later Starfleet role.

One of the biggest hopes from within the Star Trek fan community that didn't really come to fruition was a dedicated Captain Worf series that would see Michael Dorn back in the fold as Star Trek's most popular Klingon character from The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine in the years since the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). We did get a bit of a backstory when Dorn was able to finally reprise the role on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, where the former lieutenant and lieutenant commander was actually promoted to captain but worked in Starfleet Intelligence while trying to unravel the Borg-Changeling conspiracy in the third and final season. Appearing on The Show People Podcast, Dorn spoke with host Andrew Keales to reveal that his entry point to DS9 could have been far more controversial, potentially replacing a main cast member when he joined the cast in season four in 1995 following TNG's seven-season run and the cast's first film, Generations, which premiered in 1994, while also teasing how his entry might have saved the show, which was potentially in danger of cancellation.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Michael Dorn Reveals Paramount Played Around With Worf Replacing Sisko Before Dropping Idea

When Keales asked Dorn, "Would you think it's fair to say you saved the show," the star responded in a tongue-in-cheek manner, "Yeah…but there's actually three schools of thought on that. I've heard that, 'No, I haven't.' I've heard, 'Yes, I did,' and I heard, 'It was going to be what it was anyway.' The one thing I learned about a lot of people in the business is that there's a lot of rewriting of history. Revisionists and…but I do know that the story that I was told was 'Deep Space' wanted to go seven years, and they needed, and it wasn't going to go seven years. They wanted to do the syndication, and they needed seven years. So, who knows what the real story is, but I think that was a story."

Dorn dropped a bombshell regarding star Avery Brooks, who played Commander/Captain Benjamin Sisko, "There is another story I heard from, I won't tell you who, but said that they were going to possibly replace Avery [Brooks] with me, and it was a thought. It was going around Paramount, and they said, 'They can't do that.'" Sisko was not only Starfleet's liaison officer for DS9, but also was the chosen Emissary of the Prophets by the Bajorans, who see him as a messenger, which he ended up delivering in the final season when he took out Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo), whom the Pah Wraiths possessed.

Dorn was be able to expand Worf as a fuller character, giving him the type of storytelling he wasn't afforded on TNG since Worf married Lt. Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) and embraced his role in Klingon politics, accepting a standing position as ambassador by series end in 1999, but as we find out, Starfleet still remains in his heart as we discover in Picard that he ended up being captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E after Captain/Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) left his commission on the ship, Captain William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) leaving for the U.S.S. Titan, and Lt. Cmdr Data (Brent Spiner) sacrificing himself for his captain at the end of Nemesis. Sadly, Worf's tenure was all too short, as we find out that the E was destroyed under his watch. For more on Dorn's career, you can check out the entire episode on the channel.

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