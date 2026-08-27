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Dungeon Crawler Carl Author Dinniman Moderating NYCC Pro Panel

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman will moderate a professional panel during NYCC 2026 involving the team behind the Peacock series.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman will moderate a NYCC 2026 pro panel tied to the Peacock adaptation.

The NYCC session is set for Saturday, October 10, and focuses on how stories move from page to screen for TV.

Universal Studio Group executives behind Dungeon Crawler Carl will discuss acquiring IP and developing the next hit series.

The panel adds fresh Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptation buzz after Eric Heisserer joined Chris Yost as co-showrunner.

Last week, we learned that Eric Heisserer (Shadow and Bone) would be joining writer Chris Yost as co-showrunner on Peacock's upcoming series adaptation of Matt Dinniman's bestselling lit RPG novel series "Dungeon Crawler Carl." Thanks to Variety, we're also learning that Dinniman is set to moderate a special professional panel during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026. Set for Saturday, October 10th (1:30 – 2:15 pm ET, Pro Stage 2), "From Page to Screen: How TV Executives Acquire and Produce the Next Hit Series," Dinniman will discuss the process behind finding the next creative idea that could make the leap to a television series adaptation with a number of Universal Studio Group executives – the team adapting Dungeon Crawler Carl.

From Page to Screen: How TV Executives Acquire and Produce the Next Hit Series – Like Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl From novels and comics to podcasts, games and articles, compelling stories can emerge from anywhere. But what does it take for a story to translate to television? Universal Studio Group executives Jordan Moblo (EVP, Creative Acquisitions & IP Management, USG), Kelsey Balance (EVP, Scripted Series, Universal Global Television) and Vivian Cannon (EVP, Drama Development, Universal Television) – the creative leaders behind shows including The Day of the Jackal, All Her Fault, We Were Liars, Cape Fear, The Five Star Weekend and the upcoming DIG and The Dream Lands – share how they discover projects, evaluate creative potential, develop relationships with creators and guide stories through the development journey. Moderated by author Matt Dinniman, whose bestselling Dungeon Crawler Carl series is being adapted by Universal Global Television for Peacock, this conversation offers a rare look inside the decision-making and collaboration that drives series adaptations today.

An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I., and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.

In addition to serving as showrunners, Yost and Heisserer will serve as executive producers. Voice actor Jeff Hays will be returning to voice Princess Donut. Stemming from Universal Global Television, the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" series will also be executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for MacFarlane's production banner, Fuzzy Door (with Dinniman serving as a co-executive producer).

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