Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author on Casting Jeff Hays, Doing Right By Fans

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman discusses listening to fans and how they inspired the casting of Jeff Hays as Princess Donut.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl creator Matt Dinniman says fan skepticism shaped key adaptation choices for Peacock’s TV series.

Jeff Hays is officially cast as Princess Donut, rewarding years of fan demand tied to his beloved audiobook performance.

Dinniman says casting Hays shows Dungeon Crawler Carl is listening to fans and staying true to the story’s spirit.

Hays, who voiced the books for 150-plus hours, jokes the audiobooks were his Princess Donut audition all along.

If there's anyone who's aware of skepticism among fan culture, it's Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman, who's partnered with creator Seth MacFarlane and writer Chris Yost in a Peacock live-action TV series adaptation of his popular LitRPG. One important thing he wanted to do was listen to the fans, which is the primary motivating factor behind casting audiobook narrator and producer Jeff Hays to voice the popular character Princess Donut as the series's first major casting at San Diego Comic Con. Dinniman, who's also an executive producer, spoke with Variety about trying to meet fan expectations.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author on Casting Jeff Hays as Princess Donut

When it came to the skepticism, "There's a lot of hesitation around the show, which is obvious," Dinniman said. "Anytime there's an adaptation of anything, fans of it are hesitant to embrace it right away because they've been disappointed so many times before. It was important for us to show everyone that we've been listening to their comments." "The Dungeon Crawler Carl fan community has been demanding this," Hays told Entertainment Weekly, joking there've been "threats of riots." He adds, "I think it's possible you could consider the producers doing this under duress."

The Peacock series follows a Coast Guard veteran named Carl and his ex-girlfriend's pampered show cat (full name Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk) as they become survivors of an alien apocalypse. The cosmic governing body known as the Syndicate invades Earth to strip it for resources, eliminates most of humanity, and throws the leftovers — including Carl and Princess Donut — into a reality show streamed across the galaxy called 'Dungeon Crawler World: Earth.' With enhancements, Princess Donut gains the ability to speak and the power to shoot magic missiles from her eyes.

"Jeff has been doing the voice of Donut for six years now," Dinniman said. "We're trying to show the fans that we are listening, and we're doing our best to stay as true to the story as possible." Hays logged over 150 hours of narrating and voicing Dinniman's DCC books and characters. "You could consider the audiobooks the audition, couldn't you?" Hays told Variety. "When my agent asked me to send something in, I sent in a video. I livestream myself narrating all the time, and so my team has put together highlight videos over the years, and so I just sent in one of those." For more on Dinniman's journey to get the Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptation made, you can check out the entire interview.

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