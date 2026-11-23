Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author Will Be on Series Set; Praises Chris Yost

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman will be on the set during filming of the Peacock series and praised co-showrunner Chris Yost.

Article Summary Peacock's Dungeon Crawler Carl will have Matt Dinniman on set during filming, giving actors someone real to play off.

Matt Dinniman said he's getting in shape now so he can handle long days on the Dungeon Crawler Carl set.

Dungeon Crawler Carl co-showrunner Chris Yost has Dinniman's trust, with the author praising his fandom and care.

Dinniman said Chris Yost is protecting Dungeon Crawler Carl's tone, even as changes come with the TV adaptation.

Between the big announcement during San Diego Comic-Con and the big update during New York Comic Con, fans of Matt Dinniman's bestselling lit RPG novel series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" seem to be liking what they're hearing about Peacock and Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Chris Yost's upcoming series adaptation. A big reason for that is Dinniman, who has been actively involved in the show's development and has been doing a great job keeping fans updated. During a recent interview with CBR, Dinniman kept that trend going with some new intel – including how the bestselling author is "preparing myself to actually be on a TV set."

"I'm going to be on set. I am going to be replacing the tennis ball and actually be somebody that the actors can work off. So that's great," Dinniman shared. "And yeah, I'm getting into shape now so that I can actually be on set and not get tired for however long I need to be there. I'm used to being an office dweller for the past 10 years, so yeah, I have some work to do, but I think I'll get it done by the time it's time to start shooting, so I'm actually useful."

As for the show itself and how it's handling the adaptation of a work beloved by millions, Dinniman had nothing but love for Yost and the way he's approaching the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" universe. Noting that Yost getting and respecting the material "was important to me," the author added, "That was one of the reasons why Chris Yost is in the position he is. He was and has been a fan of Dungeon Crawler Carl. He's completely caught up. I mean, we talk theories and all that stuff, and I talk to him a lot."

"And he is very protective of the tone of the story," Dinniman continued. "Obviously, something's going to have to change when we adapt it. But what I'm reiterating over and over again is we want to make sure that the feeling of the show is correct. And once you do that, then if a character is wearing a blue shirt instead of something else, it doesn't matter as much."

An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I., and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.

In addition to serving as showrunners, Yost and Heisserer will serve as executive producers. Voice actor Jeff Hays will be returning to voice Princess Donut. Stemming from Universal Global Television, the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" series will also be executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for MacFarlane's production banner, Fuzzy Door (with Dinniman serving as a co-executive producer).

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