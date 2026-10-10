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Dungeon Crawler Carl Filming in 2027; NYCC Panel Brings New Updates

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman and Universal Global TV's Kelsey Balance shared updates on Peacock's series adaptation during NYCC.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl got a major NYCC 2026 update, with Peacock’s adaptation eyeing a 2027 filming start.

Universal Global TV says drafts, outlines, and a full series pitch are in, with soft prep now underway.

Production is hiring key department heads, casting, directors, and designers ahead of full prep in the new year.

Matt Dinniman says Carl has not been cast yet and wants an actor who can balance goofy charm with menace.

Fans of Matt Dinniman's bestselling lit RPG novel series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" were treated to a big update on where things stand with Peacock and Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Chris Yost's upcoming series adaptation. During New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, Dinniman and Universal Global Television's scripted series chief, Kelsey Balance, offered a rundown of how things are progressing. With filming expected to kick off next year, and with Balance noting that additional details will be coming "very soon, within the next few weeks," here are some of the highlights:

Balance: Drafts, Outlines, "Whole Series Pitch" Submitted; "Soft Prep" Underway: "We are starting to see drafts and outlines and we've gotten the whole series pitch, which is really exciting, but it's continued to evolve. While that's happening, we are building the ship, or building the plane, as we fly. So that's happening and that drives everything. At the same time, we're into soft prep. So we're hiring HODs. We're finding great line producers, production designers, directors, casting – all of it is kind of happening right now, which is fun."

Balance on What Comes Next: "We're going to be locking in all of those key things, which will be fun to share with you guys. Then we'll start actually real prep in the new year and shooting next year. So, the plan is to have all scripts written before production starts, which is great. We're on track for that and then we'll start shooting it, which is exciting. We're constantly brainstorming all the time on when and how we can share things."

Dinniman Offers "Carl" Casting Update & Who He Would Want to See: "We were just discussing this backstage. Carl's not been cast. And we don't have a specific answer for that. I want Carl to be played by someone who embodies the role and someone who can be both goofy and give off that really, really scary vibe. When Carl's upset, he's a very scary person."

An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I., and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.

In addition to serving as showrunners, Yost and Heisserer will serve as executive producers. Voice actor Jeff Hays will be returning to voice Princess Donut. Stemming from Universal Global Television, the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" series will also be executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for MacFarlane's production banner, Fuzzy Door (with Dinniman serving as a co-executive producer).

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