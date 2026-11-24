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Dungeon Crawler Carl, God of War, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Only Murders in the Building, SNL, Fireborn, Dungeon Crawler Carl, God of War, Poker Face, DC Studios & more!

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl gets the spotlight as author Matt Dinniman confirms set visits and praises series writer Chris Yost.

God of War adds a major update, with Deborah Ann Woll set to reprise Faye for the live-action adaptation.

Poker Face takes a hit as Rian Johnson says the Peter Dinklage-led Season 3 story is not moving forward.

SNL, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Fireborn, and DC Studios round out another packed TV news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smosh, Line of Fire, National Dog Show, Only Murders in the Building, NCIS: Origins, SNL, Ted Lasso, FBI, Fireborn, CIA, Dungeon Crawler Carl, God of War, Poker Face, DC Studios: Fincher & Gunn, Doctor Who/BBC, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 24th, 2026:

Smosh Finally Brings Back Winter Games: Saving Christmas

NCIS Returns in December: S24E07: "Lucky Shot" & S24E08: "The Chair"

Line of Fire S01E09: "Blind Eye" Preview: A Hollingsworth Thanksgiving

25th Annual National Dog Show Sneak Peek: Yup, We've Got Lots of Pups!

Eternally Yours December Preview: It's Time for "Dinner" & "Cursemas"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E04 Preview: Turkey Day Test

Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic Preview: Get "Baked" with Drew Barrymore!

Only Murders in the Building Season 7 Heading Back to NYC: Hoffman

St. Denis Medical S03E04 Preview: Love Is In The Air (And Online?)

Avengers: Doomsday – Final Trailer, New Poster, And 6 HQ Images

NCIS: Origins Returns in December: "Don't Let the Days Go By" & "Luis"

WWE Raw Preview: WarGames Fallout and Championship Gold

SNL 52: Seyfried/Toliver; De Niro/Slayyyter; Chalamet/Charli xcx Set

Ted Lasso Season 5 Gets Green Light: Apple TV Renews Hit Series

FBI Returns Next Week: "22 Minutes" "Perdition" & "Albatross" Previews

Fireborn: Titmouse Set to Adapt Pires & Jonas' Image Comics Series

CIA Returns Next Week: "Burned Rubber," "Past Lives," "Mercy" Previews

Dungeon Crawler Carl Author Will Be on Series Set; Praises Chris Yost

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Check Out What's on Tap for December

God of War: Deborah Ann Woll Reprising Faye for Live-Action Series

Poker Face: Peter Dinklage-Led Season 3 Not Moving Forward: Johnson

DC Studios: Fincher on Gunn & DC's "Innate DNA" Being "Dysfunctional"

Doctor Who Tender: "Netflix Tax" Could Raise £1.6B for BBC: Report

DC Studios Thoughts, Supernatural & Best Medicine: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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