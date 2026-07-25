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Dungeon Crawler Carl: Jeff Hays on Princess Donut Casting, Mo-Cap Cats

Dungeon Crawler Carl author Matt Dinniman, writer Chris Yost, and Jeff Hays on why it made sense for Hays to voice Princess Donut, and more.

Article Summary Peacock’s Dungeon Crawler Carl cast Jeff Hays as Princess Donut, the fan-favorite voice from the hit audiobooks.

Matt Dinniman and Chris Yost say Jeff Hays was the obvious Princess Donut pick for the live-action adaptation.

Jeff Hays says Dungeon Crawler Carl fans pushed hard for Princess Donut casting, joking producers acted under duress.

Hays plans to keep Princess Donut’s iconic voice intact and teases Dungeon Crawler Carl footage with mo-cap cats.

As the first official casting of Peacock's upcoming adaptation of Seth MacFarlane's live-action adaptation of Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl, picking audiobook narrator/producer Jeff Hays as the voice of Princess Donut was a no-brainer. He emerged as a surprise during a Q&A with Dinniman and series writer/moderator Christopher Yost when the news was announced at San Diego Comic Con. The three spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how Hays' involvement adds credibility to the project and what he's doing to go the extra mile for the role.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Creator Matt Dinniman and Writer Chris Yost on Jeff Hays Joining the Cast as Princess Donut

"The Dungeon Crawler Carl fan community has been demanding this," Hays told EW, joking there've been "threats of riots." He adds, "I think it's possible you could consider the producers doing this under duress." The Peacock series follows a Coast Guard veteran named Carl and his ex-girlfriend's pampered show cat (full name Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk), who become survivors of an alien apocalypse. The cosmic governing body known as the Syndicate invades Earth to strip it for resources, eliminates most of humanity, and throws the leftovers — including Carl and Princess Donut — into a reality show streamed across the galaxy called 'Dungeon Crawler World: Earth.'

With enhancements, Princess Donut gains the ability to speak and the power to shoot magic missiles from her eyes. "It was the easiest decision we've ever made," Yost says. "At the end of the day, not only do millions of fans around the world already know and love Jeff, like us, listening to all eight books on repeat for years. Of course, we [asked,] What about this person or that person? But we kept coming back to the same idea of there is one voice."

Hays has over 400 audiobooks to his credit, including all of Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl series from the original 2020 work to the recent The Inevitable Run released in May, and has developed voices for all the characters. "The second we started thinking about casting, Jeff was immediately my number one choice," Dinniman says. "I said, 'If you could pick any character to play, who would it be?' And [Hays] said, with no hesitation, Donut — before we even had a casting conversation, because we hadn't actually had a casting conversation. I said, 'You have to get Jeff. We have to make this work.' That one voice in particular, Princess Donut, is so iconic and so enmeshed in everything Dungeon Crawler Carl, it would be a disservice to the show to have anybody but him do it."

As far as what Princess Donut will sound like in the series, Hays doesn't imagine much in terms of deviation: "I don't imagine there's gonna be a whole lot that's gonna make sense to change…I have seen footage of a couple cats in mo-cap." For more, you can check out the entire interview. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more coverage of SDCC 2026.

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