Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl Series Team Currently Meeting with Directors

NBC and Peacock Scripted Content President Lisa Katz offered an update on the series adaptation of Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl series adaptation is meeting with directors now, with casting set to begin next for Peacock.

Lisa Katz says the Dungeon Crawler Carl writers room launched about a month ago and scripts are already underway.

NYCC 2026 updates indicate soft prep has started, with production hires underway ahead of filming in 2027.

Matt Dinniman confirmed Carl has not been cast yet as the creative team continues shaping the TV adaptation.

During New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, fans of Matt Dinniman's bestselling lit RPG novel series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" were treated to a big update on where things stand with Peacock and Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Chris Yost's upcoming series adaptation. Dinniman and Universal Global Television's scripted series chief, Kelsey Balance, offered a rundown of how things were progressing – including how filming is expected to kick off in 2027 (more on that below).

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, NBC and Peacock Scripted Content President Lisa Katz has some additional insights to share. "We are currently in the process of meeting with directors, and then we'll move on to casting, but the room started about a month ago, and we're getting material and underway," Katz said. "Jordan Moblo in IP [Creative Acquisitions and IP Management] fell in love with it and got it. And then when we heard it, everybody – when these special things come, and they're so original and so unique, you just jump on. So we're so grateful that we got in at the right time, and we're so excited about that one."

Having seen the book series' popularity firsthand, Katz is thankful that Universal and Peacock were able to hold onto the project before it could have been put out to market. "I feel like the goal is always to find the best stories, and that one, we all were like, we have to do this," she added. "So we're really excited." Now, here's a look at what else we learned over the past weekend:

With filming expected to kick off next year, and with Balance noting that additional details will be coming "very soon, within the next few weeks," here are some of the highlights from NYCC 2026:

Balance: Drafts, Outlines, "Whole Series Pitch" Submitted; "Soft Prep" Underway: "We are starting to see drafts and outlines and we've gotten the whole series pitch, which is really exciting, but it's continued to evolve. While that's happening, we are building the ship, or building the plane, as we fly. So that's happening and that drives everything. At the same time, we're into soft prep. So we're hiring HODs. We're finding great line producers, production designers, directors, casting – all of it is kind of happening right now, which is fun."

Balance on What Comes Next: "We're going to be locking in all of those key things, which will be fun to share with you guys. Then we'll start actually real prep in the new year and shooting next year. So, the plan is to have all scripts written before production starts, which is great. We're on track for that and then we'll start shooting it, which is exciting. We're constantly brainstorming all the time on when and how we can share things."

Dinniman Offers "Carl" Casting Update & Who He Would Want to See: "We were just discussing this backstage. Carl's not been cast. And we don't have a specific answer for that. I want Carl to be played by someone who embodies the role and someone who can be both goofy and give off that really, really scary vibe. When Carl's upset, he's a very scary person."

An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I., and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.

In addition to serving as showrunners, Yost and Heisserer will serve as executive producers. Voice actor Jeff Hays will be returning to voice Princess Donut. Stemming from Universal Global Television, the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" series will also be executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for MacFarlane's production banner, Fuzzy Door (with Dinniman serving as a co-executive producer).

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