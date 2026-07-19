Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Seth Green Wants In on MacFarlane Series Adapt

Seth Green pitches himself to Family Guy creator/co-star Seth MacFarlane for the part of Mordecai in Peacock's Dungeon Crawler Carl series.

Article Summary Seth Green is openly campaigning to play Mordecai in Peacock’s live-action Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptation.

The Family Guy and Robot Chicken veteran tagged Seth MacFarlane, Matt Dinniman, and Fuzzy Door in his pitch.

Green says he and wife Clare Grant have followed Dungeon Crawler Carl for years, including early book chapters.

With Chris Yost writing and SDCC nearing, more Dungeon Crawler Carl series news could arrive soon.

You could say that Seth Green and Seth MacFarlane have had a pretty cozy working relationship as creative partners stemming from their work together on their respective shows of MacFarlane's Family Guy on Fox and Green's Robot Chicken for Adult Swim. As MacFarlane has expanded himself creatively with NBC Universal with the Ted franchise, not only creating a successful live-action prequel series, but also an animated follow-up series, his next major venture (since Hulu's The Orville season four continues to linger as a rumor), is a live-action adaptation of Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl, alongside writer Chris Yost (The Mandalorian) for Peacock. Green has a specific role in mind for himself and is not shy about calling in that favor.

Seth Green Wants to Play Mordecai in Seth MacFarlane's Live-Action 'Dungeon Crawler Carl'

Green posted on Instagram with art showing the various forms of Mordecai, a mentor to Carl and his cat companion, Princess Donut, writing, "Who's your favorite 'Dungeon Crawler Carl' character? I'm a Mordecai guy myself" while tagging MacFarlane, Dinniman, and MacFarlane's production company, Fuzzy Door. Expanding on it, the Austin Powers told Variety, ""My wife Clare [Grant] was reading [the latest book, 'A Parade of Horribles'] in chapters before it even hit Patreon, so I've been aware of this thing for a very long time, and you probably know that Fuzzy Door, Seth McFarlane's company, who's a friend of mine, is producing the project. So I guess I'm just making it known that I think I would make a really good Mordecai. I don't know what their plan is. Nobody's talked about it. I love Matt Dinniman, and we've definitely hung out, but I don't know if he'll have much say in it."

Peacock released the synopsis for Dungeon Crawler Carl: "An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity, and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not." While there hasn't been much in terms of news, that might change with San Diego Comic-Con looming.

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