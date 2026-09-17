Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, TV, Wizards of the Coast, World Of Warcraft, YouTube | Tagged: d&d, Dungeon Masters

Dungeon Masters Announces D&D: World of Warcraft Starts Sept. 22nd

Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dungeon Masters, will kick off a new season with the D&D: World of Warcraft campaign on September 22nd.

Article Summary Dungeon Masters returns September 22nd with a new D&D actual play season built around the upcoming D&D: World of Warcraft book.

The 11-episode D&D campaign heads to Azeroth during Arthas's reign, with Horde and Alliance facing the Scourge.

Jasmine Bhullar returns as DM, leading a down-on-its-luck Horde guild fighting to prove it belongs in Azeroth.

Wizards of the Coast uses Dungeon Masters to showcase new D&D content, with weekly playable encounters after each episode.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed that the latest season of the Dungeons & Dragons actual-play show, Dungeon Masters, will return on September 22nd with a World of Warcraft-centric game. The show itself serves as a vehicle for the company to highlight upcoming content and give players a chance to see some of it in action, while also providing an entertaining showcase featuring some of the more high-profile names in the creator space. The first two seasons focused on the return to Ravenloft and Arcana Unleashed releases, but this one now delves into D&D: World of Warcraft, the new book coming out this November.

Dungeon Masters: Taking D&D To Azeroth

The campaign will be set in Azeroth during the reign of Lich King Arthas, taking the players into the middle of an epic fight, as the Horde and Alliance battle against the Scourge. The show is set to have an 11-episode run featuring a "down-on-its-luck Horde guild willing to do whatever it takes to prove they belong." Jasmine Bhullar returns as the DM for this third season, with Mayanna Berrin (Dispatch), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3), Theo Solomon (Baldur's Gate 3), and Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate 3) as the players. You can check out the trailer above before the next campaign kicks off this coming Tuesday.

Dungeon Masters is a new storytelling experience from D&D that lets you play along with the action. The foundation of the show is built using official D&D game content – and playable weekly encounters will drop after each episode. In each episode, you'll experience a bold new presentation of D&D storytelling with an original score by five-time Grammy-nominated composer David Arkenstone, a custom set, cinematic presentation, and elevated production design, all built from material players can actually bring home and make their own.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!