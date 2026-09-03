Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series In Works; Forgotten Realms No Go

A Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft series is in development from Netflix, writer John August, EP Alfonso Cuarón, and Hasbro Entertainment.

We've got some good news and some not-so-great news for Dungeons & Dragons fans. Normally, we like to rip the band-aid off quickly, but we're going to start with the good news first. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on the horror-themed Ravenloft setting. The project stems from writer/executive producer John August (Big Fish, Corpse Bride), executive producer Alfonso Cuarón, and Hasbro Entertainment. August will executive-produce alongside Gabriel Marano for Hasbro, with Cuarón, Richard Schwartz, and Gaby Rodriguez executive-producing for Cuarón's Esperanto Filmoj.

First introduced by Tracy Hickman and Laura Hickman in 1983, Ravenloft is described as "a prestige fantasy series where adventure collides with gothic horror and tragic romance, Ravenloft and its Domains of Dread tackle adventure through character-driven stories of dark magic and supernatural intrigue. At its heart, the series follows the making of the vampire Darklord Strahd von Zarovich, whose story of power, love, obsession, and undead transformation charts his origins from tragic antihero to one of Dungeons & Dragons' most notorious villains."

On the not-so-great news front, the same Deadline Hollywood report also offered an update on Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Deadpool & Wolverine) and writer-showrunner Drew Crevello's (WeCrashed) The Forgotten Realms, with the live-action series take reportedly no longer in development. The series was looking to kick things off in a setting that D&D fans would be more than familiar with, and was reportedly in development in February 2025. The pilot for the series was penned by Crevello, who was expected to serve as the showrunner and an executive producer, with Levy and Dan Levine of Levy's 21 Laps also executive-producing. Harbro has been making a big push to expand its IPs into other areas of the pop culture landscape, so we're not surprised to see a new live-action Dungeons & Dragons series in play.

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