Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: East of Eden

East of Eden Trailer: Netflix Previews Florence Pugh-Starring Series

Set for October 1st, Netflix's Florence Pugh-starring East of Eden is one of the most anticipated limited series of the fall. Here's a look...

Article Summary Netflix’s East of Eden trailer previews the seven-episode limited series ahead of its October 1 premiere.

Zoe Kazan writes and executive produces East of Eden, adapting John Steinbeck’s classic novel for Netflix.

Florence Pugh leads East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan calling her the exact right choice to play Cathy Ames.

East of Eden looks poised to be one of fall’s biggest Netflix debuts, with high expectations for the adaptation.

East of Eden is coming to Netflix on October 1, consisting of seven episodes. All seven were written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan, whose father directed the 1955 film version of the John Steinbeck novel that starred James Dean. This version stars Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, and Ciarán Hinds. Netflix today released a full trailer for the series, along with several production images.

East of Eden Is One Of The Fall's Most Anticipated Debuts

Kazan has nothing but praise for her star as well, as she told TUDUM: "I didn't have a backup," Kazan says. "I didn't have another person that I thought would be just as good. She is the exact right person to play Cathy. Her awareness of the camera is unparalleled; I don't use this word lightly: I think she's a genius. I watched her on set for five months. I have no more insight now as to how she works than I did before. I can see how hard she works, and I can see how much it means to her, but there's no obvious preparation or process that is visible to me at least."

To say that this is one of the most anticipated series of the fall would be an understatement. That cast is massively talented, and Netflix seemingly spared no expense bringing this to life. As a huge fan of the novel, I think this is the adaptation I have been waiting for; now it just comes down to execution. October 1st can not come soon enough.

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