Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: einstein

Einstein: Gubler, Fumero, Shalhoub Preview CBS Series at NYCC (IMAGES)

Check out CBS's Einstein stars Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) & Tony Shalhoub (Monk) at NYCC 2026.

Though "CBS Premiere Week" has officially wrapped, New York Comic Con (NYCC) offered fans a chance to check out what's in store for 2027. On the final day of the four-day pop culture extravaganza, the network and CBS Studios hosted a panel for Einstein, featuring a lively conversation with fans about the highly anticipated mystery-comedy series. Moderated by Damian Holbrook from TV Guide Magazine, the panel featured series star and executive producer Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), co-star Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and guest star Tony Shalhoub (Monk), who discussed the show's blend of comedy, mystery, and heartfelt family dynamics that set it apart from the traditional procedural. In addition, attendees were treated to a screening of the first episode, along with an exclusive look at a special in-room-only scene featuring Lewis Einstein (Gubler) and his complicated relationship with his father, Jack (Shalhoub). Here's a look at the image gallery from the NYCC panel, followed by an overview of the upcoming series and some early images:

CBS's Einstein, Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases. Lewis is a popular professor at Princeton … when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, his genius and famous name weigh heavily on him, but using his gift to help solve homicides may – finally – offer his life some direction and purpose. Tony Shalhoub stars as Jack Einstein, Lewis Einstein's father. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as Captain Frost, a veteran police officer. She has logged ten thousand hours in the field and is counting the days until she retires with her partner.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Andy Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer.

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