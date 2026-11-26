Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: einstein

Einstein Teaser Trailer: CBS Previews Gubler & Fumero-Starring Series

Premiering Feb. 12th, here's a look at CBS's Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)-starring Einstein.

Article Summary CBS dropped an Einstein teaser trailer, offering a first look at Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero in action.

Einstein premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on February 12, with Gubler playing Albert Einstein’s brilliant great-grandson.

The mystery-comedy pairs Lewis Einstein with a local detective as the two tackle homicides and his search for purpose.

A NYCC panel with Gubler, Fumero, and Tony Shalhoub previewed Einstein’s mix of comedy, mystery, and family drama.

Though we still have some time to go before CBS's Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)-starring Einstein makes its debut in February, the network decided to give TV viewers a little something to be especially thankful for on Thanksgiving. How does a teaser trailer sound? The kind that shows our dynamic detective duo doing what they do best? Yeah, we had a feeling you might approve…

Here's a look at the teaser trailer for CBS's Einstein, set to make its debut on Friday, February 12th, followed by some cool extras:

Moderated by Damian Holbrook from TV Guide Magazine, CBS Studios hosted a panel last month that featured a lively conversation with fans about the highly anticipated mystery-comedy series. The panel featured Gubler, Fumero, and guest star Tony Shalhoub (Monk), who discussed the show's blend of comedy, mystery, and heartfelt family dynamics that set it apart from the traditional procedural. In addition, attendees were treated to a screening of the first episode, along with an exclusive look at a special in-room-only scene featuring Lewis Einstein (Gubler) and his complicated relationship with his father, Jack (Shalhoub). Here's a look at the image gallery from the NYCC panel, followed by an overview of the series and some early images:

CBS's Einstein, Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson

CBS's Einstein, Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases. Lewis is a popular professor at Princeton … when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, his genius and famous name weigh heavily on him, but using his gift to help solve homicides may – finally – offer his life some direction and purpose. Tony Shalhoub stars as Jack Einstein, Lewis Einstein's father. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as Captain Frost, a veteran police officer. She has logged ten thousand hours in the field and is counting the days until she retires with her partner.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is executive-produced by Andy Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer.

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