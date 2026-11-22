Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, The Rumor

Elin Hilderbrand Novels 28 Summers & The Rumor Going to Series

Two more Elin Hilderbrand novels are on their way to becoming series, as 28 Summers and The Rumor have been put into development.

Article Summary Elin Hilderbrand novels 28 Summers and The Rumor are heading to TV, with 20th Century Studios developing both.

Jenna Lamia, who created Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, will write and executive produce The Rumor series.

Elin Hilderbrand, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive produce as Dinner Party expands its Hilderbrand slate.

Hilderbrand calls the growing “Hilder-verse” a major Hollywood win after earlier adaptations gained momentum.

Elin Hilderbrand is one of the most popular authors on the planet, and two more of her novels are getting series adaptations. 28 Summers and The Rumor, to be exact. Deadline Hollywood reports that 20th Century Studios has optioned the two novels. Jenna Lamia, who was the creator of the Netflix adaptation of Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Couple, will write and executive produce The Rumor. Both series are being executive produced by Hilderbrand, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug. These are part of the overall deal Naegle and Krug have with 20th Century, after moving their Dinner Party production company over from NBCUniversal.

Elin Hilderbrand Is A Brand Herself

"I'm thrilled to have two of my most beloved novels adapted by Dinner Party, the production team who turned The Five Star Weekend into an elevated, spellbinding, and hugely successful series," Hilderbrand said. "I'm grateful to Karey Burke at 20th TV for championing my work and assembling such a quality team, including Jenna Lamia, who created The Perfect Couple. I could not be more optimistic about the future of the 'Hilder-verse' in Hollywood."

Here is the synopsis for 28 Summers: "When Mallory Blessing's son, Link, receives deathbed instructions from his mother to call a number on a slip of paper in her desk drawer, he's not sure what to expect. But he certainly does not expect Jake McCloud to answer. It's the late spring of 2020 and Jake's wife, Ursula DeGournsey, is the frontrunner in the upcoming Presidential election. There must be a mistake, Link thinks. How do Mallory and Jake know each other? Flash back to the sweet summer of 1993: Mallory has just inherited a beachfront cottage on Nantucket from her aunt, and she agrees to host her brother's bachelor party. Cooper's friend from college, Jake McCloud, attends, and Jake and Mallory form a bond that will persevere―through marriage, children, and Ursula's stratospheric political rise―until Mallory learns she's dying."

And the synopsis for Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Rumor: "Madeline King and Grace Pancik are best friends and the envy of Nantucket for their perfect marriages, their beautiful kids, their Saturday night double dates with their devoted husbands. But this summer, something's changed, and if there's anything Nantucket likes better than cocktails on the beach at sunset, it's a good rumor. And rumor has it… that Madeline, a novelist, is battling writer's block, with a deadline looming, bills piling up, and blank pages driving her to desperation ― and a desperately bad decision; and that Grace, hard at work to transform her backyard into a garden paradise, has been collaborating a bit more closely than necessary with her ruggedly handsome landscape architect. As the gossip escalates, and they have the possible loss of the happy lives they've worked so hard to create, Grace and Madeline try mightily to set the record straight ― but the truth might be even worse than rumor has it."

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