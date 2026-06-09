Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Elle, legally blonde

Elle: "Legally Blonde" Prequel Gets Official Trailer From Prime Video

With the "Legally Blonde" prequel set to hit screens on July 1st, here's the official trailer for Prime Video's Lexi Minetree-starring Elle.

Article Summary Prime Video dropped the official Elle trailer, previewing the Legally Blonde prequel before its July 1 premiere.

Elle follows Elle Woods in 1995, diving into her high school years before Harvard and her rise into Legally Blonde icon.

The series teases tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and fashion missteps as young Elle finds her voice.

All 8 episodes of Elle launch July 1 on Prime Video, taking fans back to where Elle Woods’ story began.

Sure, we all know how Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods ended up kicking ass as a lawyer in Legally Blonde. But on July 1st, Amazon MGM Studios and Hello Sunshine will take fans back to Elle's high school years to show them how it all began with the Lexi Minetree-starring prequel series, Elle. The first season of the prequel series follows Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school, where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.

With all 8 episodes set to drop on July 1st on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, here's a look at the official trailer for Elle:

Prime Video's Elle stars Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Brad Harder, Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), the series is co-showrun and executive-produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt, and Brad Van Arragon also serve as executive producers. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directed the first two episodes of Season 1 and also serves as an executive producer. Julia Brownell and Eli Wilson Pelton serve as co-executive producers. Josie Craven and Jen Regan serve as supervising producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers.

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