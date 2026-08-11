Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Warner Bros

Ellison Threat to Move Paramount Out of California "Blackmail": Bonta

California AG Rob Bonta called out David Ellison over reports he's threatening to move Paramount because of the Warner Bros deal lawsuit.

Article Summary California AG Rob Bonta blasted David Ellison, calling reports of a Paramount move threat “blackmail” in the merger fight.

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal faces a March 2027 trial, with a $7 million-per-day ticking fee starting this fall.

Reports say Paramount could begin moving out of California on October 1 if Bonta refuses to settle the antitrust lawsuit.

Bonta argues the Paramount merger is illegal and warns it would mean higher costs, fewer choices, and fewer movies made.

We've heard from David Ellison about why his deal for Paramount to buy up David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery needs to go through. We've heard from California Attorney General Rob Bonta (speaking for Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington) about why the $110 billion deal should go through. At this point, we're expecting both sides to play nice until… okay, we can't write this with a straight face any longer! With a trial date set for March 2027 and Paramount's "ticking" fee (where it has to pay Warner Bros shareholders about $7 million per day after September 30th) kicking in this fall, Ellison is reportedly (though not officially confirmed) looking to move Paramount from California if AG Bonta doesn't settle the antitrust lawsuit – and would begin that process on October 1st. As AG Bonta sees it, Ellison and Paramount are making an "attempt to blackmail the state into letting an illegal deal through."

"In a span of weeks, Paramount agreed to halt the merger until a court decision or until June 2027, asked for a November trial, and is now back with another attempt to blackmail the state into letting an illegal deal through. Paramount has lost the plot as it continues to lose in court. It didn't work the first time – on the eve of our July lawsuit – and it won't work this time," Bonta posted on social media, in response to the reports. "This illegal merger will result in higher costs, fewer options, and fewer people making movies. My office remains committed to stopping illegal consolidation and protecting a vibrant California economy for businesses that play by the rules."

In a span of weeks, Paramount agreed to halt the merger until a court decision or until June 2027, asked for a November trial, and is now back with another attempt to blackmail the state into letting an illegal deal through. Paramount has lost the plot as it continues to lose… — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 11, 2026

This illegal merger will result in higher costs, fewer options, and fewer people making movies. My office remains committed to stopping illegal consolidation and protecting a vibrant California economy for businesses that play by the rules. — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) August 11, 2026

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