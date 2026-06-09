Posted in: Comedy Central, NBA, Sports, TV | Tagged: elmo, Knicks, the daily show

Elmo Willing to Go Homelander for Jon Stewart's Help on a Knicks Bet

Things got a little weird (and very dark) during The Daily Show when Jon Stewart invited "Elmo" on to defend his recent Knicks/Spurs post.

Article Summary Jon Stewart brought Elmo onto The Daily Show to answer for backing both the Knicks and Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Elmo’s “have fun” message angered Knicks fans, who expected the Sesame Street icon to rep New York proudly.

Elmo confessed his Knicks-Spurs bet left him owing money to a loan shark after betting apps banned him.

When Stewart refused to help his scheme, Elmo’s plea turned dark fast, ending in a wild threat over the Knicks bet.

As New York Knicks fans deal with a Donald Trump-attended Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals, Comedy Central's The Daily Show host Jon Stewart was giving Sesame Street mainstay Elmo an opportunity to answer for himself. Here's what happened: Elmo made the mistake of wishing both the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs good luck during the best-of-seven series, hoping that both teams "have fun." Well, with Elmo and Sesame Street pretty much viewed as an NYC thing, let's just say that a whole lot of folks were expecting Elmo to be proudly sporting a Knicks jersey – and he got to hear about it on social media (though we were impressed how folks seemed to remember it was Elmo, so things didn't get as Twitter/X toxic as they usually get).

Welcoming the felt fellow onto the show, the Stewart-voices and operated Elmo revealed that he had a very vested interest in both teams doing their best. "Elmo loves the Knicks, and Elmo loves the Spurs. Elmo wants both teams to have fun, try their hardest… and Elmo just wants them both to hit the over," he revealed – with that last part clearly getting Stewart's attention. It seems that Elmo has gotten himself banned from every betting app out there, so he had to go old-school: loan shark Big Ricky, who stems from "a part of Sesame Street Elmo had never been to before." And Big Ricky wants his money.

While Stewart tries addressing the heart of Elmo's problem (dude has a gambling problem), Elmo lays out his master plan for a comeback – a plan that Stewart could help him with. With a whole lot of betting apps assuming that Stewart is going to the Knicks-Spurs game, there's a lot of money to be made if Stewart doesn't go. That's when things got very "The Boys finale-Homelander"-like. After Stewart turned down his plan to ditch the game to make a few bucks, Elmo looked to sweeten the pot. "Please, Mr. Jon! Elmo can't go back to the streets! Elmo will do anything, Mr. Jon! Anything!" In case you're questioning if there was any innuendo there, the hand-mouth gesture on Elmo's part put that to rest. Shocked, Stewart says that Elmo is "embarrassing" himself – and that's when things got really dark. "You're not better than Elmo! Elmo will remember this! Elmo will haunt your f***ing dreams! F**k you, Stewart!"

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