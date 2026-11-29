Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Elon Musk Was Different During Those "Big Bang Theory" Days: Lorre

Chuck Lorre "fondly" remembers a very different Elon Musk during the times he appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon."

Article Summary Chuck Lorre recalls a very different Elon Musk, saying he was sweet and easy to work with on Young Sheldon.

In a new Young Sheldon oral history, Lorre fondly remembers Elon Musk before his public image shifted.

Steve Holland says Elon Musk struggled with line delivery on The Big Bang Theory but laughed and played along.

Elon Musk’s cameos fit the science-driven worlds of both shows, even if those appearances feel awkward now.

Elon Musk was once not thought of as an egomaniacl baffoon. No, once people actually held him in higher esteem before anyone knew any better. That includes prolific television producer Chuck Lorre, creator of a host of CBS shows that your mother swears are hilarious and then gets you a cool shirt with their slogans for Christmas every year. He once had Musk guest on an episode of Young Sheldon, the popular spin-off of his other show, The Big Bang Theory, which he also appeared in. In a new oral history book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, author Jessica Radloff got Lorre to remember his Sheldon cameo fondly.

Elon Musk Never Wanted Anything More Than To Be The Center Of Attention

"He was an entirely different guy than the guy we now see in the news," Lorre insisted. "He couldn't have been sweeter about that guest spot on Young Sheldon." Steve Holland, series showrunner on BBT and executive producer of Sheldon, seems more to agree about Elon Musk: "He wasn't great as an actor," he points out about the BBT cameo. "There was a moment where he said words out of order, and we said, 'Actually, this is the line,'" Holland recalled with a laugh. "When he said it in the right order, and it got a laugh, he said, 'Oh, so it matters what order you say them in.' You could see it sort of click. It was a small interaction, and he was perfectly easy to work with and was game to make fun of himself."

Elon Musk's cameo was written in the stars, given the subject matter of the two shows, of course, but that doesn't change the ick factor you get when you see them now. Maybe someone can edit the episodes to remove him, kind of like how people have done with Home Alone 2 and that other cringe cameo in that movie.

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