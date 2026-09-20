Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Here's a Look at Who's On Tap to Guest Star During Season 4

With Nicole Scherzinger kicking things off in S04E01: "Crazy in Love," here's a look at the guest stars (so far) for CBS's Elsbeth Season 4.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 4 returns with Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce, plus Britne Oldford and Molly Price back this season.

Nicole Scherzinger opens Elsbeth Season 4 in “Crazy in Love” as Serena Collyer, a relationship guru tied to murder.

Elsbeth Season 4 guest stars also include Nicholas Braun, Jemima Kirke, Sam Richardson, Lea Michele, and Nat Faxon.

OG Anunoby makes a special Elsbeth cameo as the CBS mystery series lines up fresh cases and high-profile suspects.

With Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth set to return for its fourth season, we learned earlier this summer that Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) would be returning this season. Now, we have an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season – with Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) kicking things off in S04E01: "Crazy in Love":

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" Preview

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" – Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Nancy Hower.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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