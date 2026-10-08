Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Is Back on The Case Tonight! S04E01: "Crazy in Love" Preview

With CBS's Elsbeth returning tonight, check out our preview for S04E01: "Crazy in Love," and a look ahead to S04E02: "Death of a Playwright."

Article Summary Elsbeth returns to CBS tonight with Season 4, Episode 1, “Crazy in Love,” kicking off a new slate of cases and challenges.

In the Elsbeth season premiere, a famed marriage counselor becomes the prime suspect as Teddy’s wedding plans add pressure.

Get the key details on Elsbeth S04E01, including the official synopsis, creative team, and what sets up the new season.

Plus, Elsbeth S04E02, “Death of a Playwright,” previews a New York theater murder and new pressure on Captain Wagner.

Guess who's back? That's right! As "CBS Premiere Week" rolls on, Thursday night brings a killer lineup of new and returning shows – and that includes Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth returning for a fourth season at a new time. With our hero facing a season filled with personal and professional challenges, we've got an updated look at tonight's season premiere, S04E01: "Crazy in Love" (including an official overview, images, and more). In addition, we have an early look at what's ahead with October 15th's S04E02: "Death of a Playwright," and that's all waiting for you below:

Elsbeth S04E01: "Crazy in Love" & S04E02: "Death of a Playwright"

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" – Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Nancy Hower. Here's a look at the image gallery, with a sneak peek available on social media:

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 2: "Death of a Playwright" – When a young playwright's suspicious death rocks the world of New York theater, Elsbeth finds several suspects waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner faces pressure from the new mayor and the police commissioner over the city's increased murder rate and budgets. Nicholas Braun guest stars as Jeremy Perrick. John Doman, Betsy Aidem, Richard Thomas, Isaac Powell, and Tommy Dorfman also guest star. Special appearances by New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby and TV Personality Frank DiLella. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Scott Ellis.

Recently, Preston teased how the fourth season will be a major family affair when Elsbeth's mother travels in from the Midwest – and ends up throwing her "off her kilter a little bit":

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

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