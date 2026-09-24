Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S04E02 Images & Overview: New York Knicks' Anunoby Guest Stars

We've got the official overview and three first-look images from CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S04E02: "Death of a Playwright."

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 4 gears up for its October 8th premiere, with CBS already previewing the high-stakes Episode 2.

Elsbeth S04E02, “Death of a Playwright,” centers on a suspicious death that shakes New York’s theater scene.

Nicholas Braun guest stars as Jeremy Perrick, while OG Anunoby and Frank DiLella make special appearances.

Captain Wagner faces mounting pressure from City Hall as Elsbeth tackles a new murder with multiple suspects.

As we inch closer to the fourth season premiere of Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth on October 8th, we're already looking beyond "CBS Premiere Week." With that in mind, we've added the official overview and first-look images for October 15th's S04E02: "Death of a Playwright." Guest star Nicholas Braun's (Succession) Jeremy Perrick is the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Elsbeth S04E01: "Crazy in Love" & S04E02: "Death of a Playwright"

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 1: "Crazy in Love" – Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Nancy Hower.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 2: "Death of a Playwright" – When a young playwright's suspicious death rocks the world of New York theater, Elsbeth finds several suspects waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner faces pressure from the new mayor and the police commissioner over the city's increased murder rate and budgets. Nicholas Braun guest stars as Jeremy Perrick. John Doman, Betsy Aidem, Richard Thomas, Isaac Powell, and Tommy Dorfman also guest star. Special appearances by New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby and TV Personality Frank DiLella. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Scott Ellis.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

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