Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered" Preview: Meet Elsbeth's Mom

Here's a look at the October 22nd episode of CBS's Elsbeth, S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered," with Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, paying a visit.

Article Summary Elsbeth S04E03 “Consciously Unsistered” arrives October 22, with Elsbeth’s mother Lydia paying a visit.

In Elsbeth Episode 3, a former pop star’s murder exposes a bitter sibling rivalry tied to Jemima Kirke’s mogul.

Christine Ebersole guest stars as Lydia, while Carrie Preston has teased the family visit will throw Elsbeth off balance.

Elsbeth S04E02 “Death of a Playwright” sets up more New York murder intrigue ahead of Episode 3’s family drama.

If you thought the season premiere of Robert King and Michelle King and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth was something, just wait until you see what's still to come. First up, we've added an official overview and a pair of first-look images for October 22nd's S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered," which sees Elsbeth's (Preston) mother, Lydia (Christine Ebersole), paying a visit. Speaking of which, we've updated our rundown of this season's guest stars to include Uzo Aduba (The Residence) and Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey).

Elsbeth S04E02: "Death of a Playwright" & S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered"

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 2: "Death of a Playwright" – When a young playwright's suspicious death rocks the world of New York theater, Elsbeth finds several suspects waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner faces pressure from the new mayor and the police commissioner over the city's increased murder rate and budgets. Nicholas Braun guest stars as Jeremy Perrick. John Doman, Betsy Aidem, Richard Thomas, Isaac Powell, and Tommy Dorfman also guest star. Special appearances by New York Knicks Star OG Anunoby and TV Personality Frank DiLella. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Scott Ellis.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 3: "Consciously Unsistered" – When a former pop star is murdered, Elsbeth probes the bitter sibling rivalry between the victim and her lifestyle mogul sister (Jemima Kirke). Meanwhile, Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, comes to visit. Christine Ebersole guest stars as Elsbeth's mother, Lydia. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Joe Menendez.

Recently, Preston teased how the fourth season will be a major family affair when Elsbeth's mother travels in from the Midwest – and ends up throwing her "off her kilter a little bit":

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

Christine Ebersole (The Wolf of Wall Street) plays Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, who can charm anyone – except her own daughter.

Uzo Aduba (The Residence) plays Allegra Miller, a proud New Yorker fighting developers to keep her home and change her life forever.

Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey) plays Helen Adler, a dedicated birder who's not afraid to ruffle feathers when her flock is threatened.

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